Search Continues For Jan. 6 Vandal Dubbed #CapitolGlassMan By Sedition Hunters

Authored by Joseph M. Hanneman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

More than two years after journalist Bobby Powell began circulating his video of a suspicious actor vandalizing a large window on the east patio of the U.S. Capitol, the popular Sedition Hunters website created a page for the man and dubbed him #CapitolGlassMan.

Sedition Hunters provided Bobby Powell with numerous photos showing a man Powell filmed vandalizing the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Sedition Hunters via Bobby Powell)

The man, in his 30s and wearing dark tactical gear with a green American flag cap, tried to persuade Powell to enter the Capitol through the broken window on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the now-iconic video, Powell told the man that would be illegal. Moments later, Powell’s camera caught #CapitolGlassMan pulling a large sheet of tempered glass from the window and dropping it in a heap on the sidewalk.

“I believe ‘Sedition Hunters’ is just trying to cover their own [expletive] by posting #CapitolGlassMan now,” Powell told The Epoch Times on April 4. “…Why did it take 26 months to do it?”

In mid-December 2022, Powell said he sent images of #CapitolGlassMan to Sedition Hunters and suggested the hashtag that the organization eventually adopted.

Sedition Hunters ran a facial recognition scan on its database and developed a graphic with several images showing the man without his face covering.

Powell said it was his understanding that the site would then include #CapitolGlassMan in its listings, but searches of the site on Dec. 19 and 20 yielded no results.

The graphic provided to Powell in December now makes up the top of the #CapitolGlassMan page. The Sedition Hunters listing includes some half-dozen other photos showing the man in various locations around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I shamed Sedition Hunters into giving him a hashtag,” Powell told The Epoch Times on Dec. 18, 2022. “Best part? They published pictures of him without his face covering.”

Two masked men filmed by Bobby Powell at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (©Bobby Powell/Screenshots via The Epoch Times)

Powell said he first sent images and video of #CapitolGlassMan to Sedition Hunters in March 2021 and has tagged the organization on Twitter numerous times, asking about the suspicious actor. Eventually, Sedition Hunters blocked him on Twitter.

