Secret Service Admits To Destroying Records In Alleged Biden Breast-Grabbing Incident

In 2017, the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks published a claim from an anonymous former Secret Service agent who said that they had to protect female agents from Joe Biden due to "Weinstein level stuff," referring to notable rapist and Democrat, Harvey Weinstein.

"We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses," said the former agent, adding "He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible."

The agent also claimed Biden would walk around naked in the VP residence.

"I mean, Stark naked… Weinstein level stuff."

"According to the source, a Secret Service agent once got suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving Biden after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him. The situation got so heated, the source told Cassandra Fairbanks, that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President ."

Here's why you're reading this now...

While the MSM simply ignored the alleged breast-grabbing incident, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA request...

...and were told the file was destroyed.

In other words, something happened, and the Secret Service just confirmed it.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch’s FOIA request, made on May 12, 2020, sought:

All records related to a reported incident in 2009 in which a United States Secret Service Agent reportedly was involved in an altercation with, or attempted to strike, then Vice President Joe Biden during a photo opportunity.

The records sought shall include, but not be limited to, witness statements, the Agent’s statement, victim’s statement, alleged perpetrator’s statement, incident reports, investigative reports, communications among USSS personnel regarding the incident, and disciplinary records related to the incident for the Agent in question.

In a July 13, 2020 response to Judicial Watch’s request, the Secret Service appeared to confirm that a file on the alleged incident existed at some point, asserting, “[T]here are no responsive records or documents pertaining to your request in our files,” because “ the above mentioned file(s) has been destroyed” due to “retention standards. ” The Secret Service added that, “[n]o additional information is available.” It did not deny the incident had occurred. In its lawsuit, Judicial Watch intends to test the Secret Service’s assertion that it destroyed all records about the incident.

“We had not been able to confirm whether the report about the alleged altercation might be true until the Secret Service itself suggested it destroyed records about the incident,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

* * *