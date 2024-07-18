print-icon
Secret Service 'Appalled' By Criticism Of Female Agents After Attempted Trump Assassination

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024 - 07:45 PM

Instead of admitting to facilitating an assassination attempt on Donald Trump last Saturday, either through 'malice or massive incompetence,' the US Secret Service is 'appalled' that people are criticizing their decision to place short, incompetent women on Trump's security detail.

Evan Vucci / AP

In a statement to NBC News, Secret Service spox Anthony Guglielmi lashed out at critics, saying "We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel."

"It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender. Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce," he continued.

No, it's based on height and ability to do their job.

"As an elite law enforcement agency, all of our agents and officers are highly trained and fully capable of performing our missions."

Except, apparently not 'fully capable' of holstering a weapon...

The same officer struggled with her holster multiple times...

Even at the hospital...

So too short, and can't operate a holster. And we're the baddies for pointing it out.

Spot the difference: 

