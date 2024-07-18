Secret Service 'Appalled' By Criticism Of Female Agents After Attempted Trump Assassination

Instead of admitting to facilitating an assassination attempt on Donald Trump last Saturday, either through 'malice or massive incompetence,' the US Secret Service is 'appalled' that people are criticizing their decision to place short, incompetent women on Trump's security detail.

Evan Vucci / AP

In a statement to NBC News, Secret Service spox Anthony Guglielmi lashed out at critics, saying "We stand united against any attempt to discredit our personnel and their invaluable contributions to our mission and are appalled by the disparaging and disgusting comments against any of our personnel."

"It is an insult to the women of our agency to imply that they are unqualified based on gender. Such baseless assertions undermine the professionalism, dedication and expertise of our workforce," he continued.

No, it's based on height and ability to do their job.

"As an elite law enforcement agency, all of our agents and officers are highly trained and fully capable of performing our missions."

Except, apparently not 'fully capable' of holstering a weapon...

She needs to go….anywhere else. Failing the basic task to put a gun back into the holster is for amateurs, not for Secret Service agents. ( not the same female agent from no2 pic).

The end. pic.twitter.com/MEDUs76tyU — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) July 16, 2024

The same officer struggled with her holster multiple times...

She’s STILL with the holster issue omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/goEdtzHvKU — Frankster.eth (@thinktankfranks) July 17, 2024

Even at the hospital...

And Agent Melissa McCarthy was still trying to holster her weapon 🙃 https://t.co/PCKJOTOkg0 pic.twitter.com/273c9RQT2B — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) July 17, 2024

So too short, and can't operate a holster. And we're the baddies for pointing it out.

Secret Service Director a few months ago: We’re focusing on hiring more women to be more diverse.



Yesterday:



- Female agent couldn’t holster gun.



- Female agent frantically shouted “what are we doing? Where are we going?” after the shots.



The results of DEI. DEI got someone… pic.twitter.com/08zcQUXie7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Spot the difference: