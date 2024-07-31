Secret Service Counter-Sniper Warns Another Trump Assassination Attempt Is Coming

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A Secret Service counter sniper sent out an email Monday night, copying in the entire Uniformed Division warning that if changes are not immediately made, a further assassination attempt on Donald Trump before the election may be successful.

RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree revealed the communication from the counter sniper, who stated that he no longer feels proud to be working for the agency, that higher ups need to be fired.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A Secret Service counter sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until "5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions." The counter sniper… pic.twitter.com/0dg99EESQk — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 30, 2024

The Secret Service “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt,” the sniper wrote, urging “This agency NEEDS to change. If not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper continued, adding “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”

“The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career,” the counter sniper, whose name is redacted, further explained.

“Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That’s the public perception I’m not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse,” he emphasised.

“The motto of the USSS…CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now,” he added.

Crabtree says that a source told her that the Secret Service quickly deleted the email, attempting to prevent personnel from seeing it.

The reporter further noted that Senator Marsha Blackburn read from the email while questioning Secret Service acting Director Ronald L. Rowe, who was testifying before a joint meeting of the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Tuesday.

🚨🚨@MarshaBlackburn READS FROM THE EMAIL I was given exclusively this morning from a Secret Service counter sniper. That counter sniper sent the email to every employee at the agency's Uniform Division last night.



In the email, attached below, the counter sniper, whose name I… pic.twitter.com/xvRRJ6Fiis — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 30, 2024

Here is what Blackburn said, and the response of Rowe:

While questioning Secret Service Director Rowe, Sen. Marsha Blackburn reads an email sent by a Secret Service counter-sniper warning that another assassination attempt on Trump is coming. The agency quickly deleted the email. Full report: https://t.co/IHCXOQsugh pic.twitter.com/7q1aPuhdAu — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

Elsewhere during the hearing, other Senators, including Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee lambasted Rowe over the security failings of the Secret Service and the fact that no one has been fired yet.

The Secret Service director to me today: a lot of people made a lot of mistakes but we won’t tell you who and we won’t fire anybody — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 30, 2024

Sen. Hawley blasts Secret Service Director after he admits no one has been fired over the Trump assassination attempt. "The Former President was SHOT! FIRE SOMEBODY! I can't believe you would say you are being persecuted. We've got people who are DEAD!" Report:… pic.twitter.com/V24CDvogYp — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee grills Secret Service Director Rowe: "Why was President Trump allowed to take the stage at 6:02pm exactly 17 minutes after multiple suspicious person reports were provided complete with photos and information suggesting that the assailant had a range finder?"… pic.twitter.com/xgxYFFsope — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

Sen. Ted Cruz unloads on Secret Service Director Rowe. "You are refusing to answer straight... You are refusing to answer clear and direct questions... The Secret Service LIED to the American people about protecting President Trump and you have FIRED no one!?" Report:… pic.twitter.com/mdIUa1eaSR — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

Republicans have charged that Rowe is a Democrat stooge.

Guess who worked alongside Acting Secret Service Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. during his 2 stints as a partisan Democrat staffer?



1. Vice President Joe Biden



2. Senior Senate Judiciary Member Joe Biden



Guess when Ronald Rowe became the Deputy Director?



3. President Joe Biden — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate stated that there was never any doubt that Trump was hit by a bullet, despite what Director Christopher Wray said days ago about it potentially being shrapnel.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate "There is absolutely no doubt in the FBI's mind" that Trump was hit by a bullet. "There never has been." Why did Director Wray say it could have been shrapnel then? Report: https://t.co/IHCXOQsugh pic.twitter.com/59tFM0NCYv — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 31, 2024

In response, President Trump retruthed this post on Truth Social:

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.