Security Guard For TV News Crew Killed While Covering Organized Looting In Oakland

A security guard protecting a San Francisco Bay Area news crew has died after being shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery near downtown Oakland on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Security guard Kevin Nishita, a former police officer, was shot while a group tried to rob a KRON news crew of its television camera.

Former police officer-turned armed guard Kevin Nishita was protecting the KRON-TV news crew while they reported on a smash-and-grab theft related to a spate of organized retail crime in the area, when a group of thugs attempted to steal their equipment.

The KRON-TV crew was covering the late Monday night burglary of Prime 356, where about 30 people wearing black clothing and latex gloves broke in and snatched clothing from the shelves. -AP

A reward of $32,500 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Nishita's killer.

"This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy," said KRON-TV’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose in a Saturday statement. "Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues."

We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbKRn7J732 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 27, 2021

There have been several organized lootings across California and other states, as two Nordstrom stores were looted for more than $25,000 in high-end goods just days after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

The thefts are believed to be part of 'sophisticated criminal networks' that recruit looters and then sell the merchandise they make off with, according to AP.