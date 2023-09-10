print-icon
"See You In Court": Gun Owners of America Sues Tyrannical New Mexico Governor

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 - 06:30 PM

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared gun violence a "public health emergency" in response to recent deadly shootings in Albuquerque.

While the anti-gun lobby and their allies in the corporate media have long championed the idea that gun violence constitutes a public health emergency, this is the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that public health has been used as a guise to limit law-abiding citizens Second Amendment rights unconstitutionally.

While the public health order may stop law-abiding citizens from carrying firearms to defend themselves in Albuquerque, it certainly will not deter criminals, who often do not have permits to carry firearms, whether open or concealed in the first place.

In fact, concealed carry permit holders are some of the country's most "law-abiding" citizens. For example, those who hold concealed carry permits in Texas are 14 times less likely to commit a crime than an average person.

So why would Gov. Grisham issue a tyrannical order like this? Well, it's simple. Because this is a trial run for something much larger.

Since the landmark decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen, which affirmed that the Second Amendment extends outside the home, anti-gun politicians nationwide have had to resort to drastic measures to Americans' right to a firearm.

Using emergency orders to suspend constitutional rights in response to a tragedy is backward thinking at its finest. It leaves law-abiding citizens more vulnerable to the criminals who committed those violent acts in the first place.

These unconstitutional actions taken by Governor Grisham are unacceptable and will undoubtedly cause more violence and harm to the public. 

Gun Owners of America has officially filed a lawsuit against the tyrannical governor. 

 See you in court, Governor Grisham.

