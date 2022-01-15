Sen. Marshall To Introduce The 'FAUCI Act' After Doctor Called Him A "Moron"

Via HumanEvents.com,

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall plans to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top doctor after he made headlines for name-calling on a hot mic.

Marshall’s bill, called the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals – or FAUCI Act – will require that the Office of Government Ethics provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public, per Fox News.

The tension all started when Marshall – who is a physician himself – pressed Fauci about his financial interests during Tuesday’s Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on the COVID response.

“As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government,” Marshall asked, “yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?”

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci replied. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so, 35 years.”

No Dr. Fauci, you are so misinformed. pic.twitter.com/Qa8vY7Kg0E — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 12, 2022

Fauci was then caught on a hot mic calling Marshall a “moron.”

“What a moron, Jesus Christ!”