Senator: Southern US Border Resembles A "War Zone"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Kansas GOP Senator Roger Marshall told Fox News Sunday that the southern border resembles a “war zone” and that Joe Biden should take a look in person at the “unsustainable crisis” being faced by border agents every night.

Speaking from beside the Rio Grande River in Texas, Marshall declared “this is a human tragedy here,” adding “At nighttime, it looks like a war zone. There’s a sea of humanitarian crises here every evening. And every day, it’s lived out as well.”

The Senator continued, “I want to just shout out to the Border Patrol officers. They are doing an incredible job, the Department of Public Safety here in Texas. All of those people are doing their best, but they’re just simply overwhelmed.”

“This is an unsustainable crisis. It’s a war zone every night,” Marshall reiterated, adding “I’m calling on Joe Biden to come down here and see this for himself. And I don’t mean do a flyby stop at the airport here in McAllen. He needs to come down; spend some time on the river.”

“He needs to fish people out of this Rio Grande River behind me after they have traveled thousands of miles,” Marshall asserted, adding that Biden should “go up the interstate here 60 miles and pick up people that have been traveling for two or three days without water in the desert here as well.

“He needs to go with those farmers and ranchers who are finding dead bodies on their ranches now. Most every day now, they’re finding dead bodies,” the Senator further urged.

Watch:

Breitbart News reported Sunday that migrants who have been waiting for Title 42 to be lifted by the Biden administration have grown weary and have begun to surge the border.

According to a source operating within U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 3,600 migrants were apprehended crossing the border just this weekend, surpassing last weekend’s tally of around 2,800 apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector.

A law enforcement source within CBP has also suggested that between just April 1 and May 15 approximately 513,000 migrants illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico.

