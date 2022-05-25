Senators Demand All Internal Records On Biden 'Ministry Of Truth'

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Five Senators have demanded that the Biden administration turn over all internal records relating to the now mothballed Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, dubbed the ‘Ministry of Truth’ by critics.

The Senators sent a joint letter Monday to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noting “We write to request immediate access to all records and communications related to the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board.”

The letter further explained “We are therefore demanding transparency into the Department’s decision-making process so that we can learn why the Department ever thought creating a disinformation board would be a good idea.”

It also takes aim at Mayorkas for testifying that he had no idea about the “long history of partisan public statements” of Nina Jankowicz, the person who the DHS head placed in charge of the disinformation scheme.

“On May 4, 2022, you testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee about the creation of this new board and accepted sole responsibility for appointing Nina Jankowicz as its Executive Director. Surprisingly, you testified that you were not aware of her long history of partisan public statements,” the letter notes.

The Senators included a list of demands for the DHS to provide:

a. written or recorded communications concerning the formation of the Board; b. the agenda or minutes from any meeting at which the Board’s formation was discussed; c. any legal review to determine whether the activities of the Board would be authorized by the Constitution of the United States; d. any communications or records about the individuals who would be recruited to serve on the Board; e. any communications concerning the appointment of an executive director for the Board; and f. any communications with the White House about the formation of the Board or appointment of officials to serve on the Board.

The Senators who put their names to the letter are Josh Hawley (MO), Rick Scott (FL), Rand Paul (KY), Ron Johnson (WI) and James Lankford (OK).

Read:

As we noted last week, it appears the disinformation board is only on hold because it was exposed, with some warning that the scheme likely will return in stealth.

Mayorkas has picked former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff to replace the thoroughly compromised Jankowicz and to lead a “thorough review” of the scheme.

* * *

