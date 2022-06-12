Senators Expected To Announce Bipartisan Gun Reforms On Sunday

A bipartisan group of senators are expected to announce an agreement on several new gun laws as early as Sunday afternoon in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

According to CBS News, a "framework of principles and programs" will be unveiled, which one person familiar with the negotiations says includes several federal incentives for states to pass "red flag" laws - which permit police, family members, coworkers and others to petition a state court to forcibly remove firearms from those who they believe may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Other measures include enhanced background checks, more funding for mental health programs, increased funding for school safety programs, and plans to address gun trafficking and straw purchases.

"It looks to me like we are on the verge of something a little bit later. We just need a couple more sign-ons, but we're close," said the source, who added that lawmakers "have to put it into language" which "shouldn't take too long."

A bipartisan group of senators began working last month to find common ground on reforms to gun laws in response to the massacres at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, which together left 31 people, including 19 children, dead. While prior attempts at passing gun control legislation have failed, senators involved in the latest round of negotiations have been optimistic they would reach an agreement on a plan that would garner support from at least 10 Republicans, whose backing is needed in order for legislation to advance in the 50-50 Senate. -CBS News

President Biden supports the Senate's efforts, and has advocated for Congress to reinstate the federal ban on high-capacity magazines, as well as raise the minimum purchasing age from 18 to 21 for a firearm.

Last week, the House passed several bills which would raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21 years-old, as well as ban large-capacity magazines. The measures also incentivize and require safe storage of firearms on residential properties, and also codifies the ATF's regulatory ban on bump stocks.

The House legislation is unexpected to clear the Senate.