Senior Economist 'Fact Checked' By Facebook For Saying US Is In Recession

An experienced economist has been ‘fact checked’ and corrected by Facebook after he stated that the U.S. is now in a recession.

Phil Magness, a researcher and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, reacted to the incident by commenting “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”

Facebook uses ‘independent’ fact checkers at Politifact, a brazenly partisan operation, which ‘corrected’ Magness’ post about the Biden administration attempting to change the definition of a recession.

We live in an Orwellian hell-scape. Facebook is now "fact checking" anyone who questions the White House's word-games about the definition of a recession. pic.twitter.com/pHGPWrxRpD — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

Magness provided examples of previous statements by Biden himself about being in a recession that were never fact checked:

Or the time Biden declared we were in a recession in September 2020? No fact-check there either. pic.twitter.com/a4covaK6dO — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

Can somebody show me the NBER determination that said we were in a recession in October 2020? Asking for a friend... https://t.co/X55NPvl5Pq — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022

The entire media "fact checking" industry is an exercise in politically motivated fraud. pic.twitter.com/FjrKZe3iFi — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 29, 2022

The economist also noted that practically every other country defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth:

New York Times, glossary of economic terms, December 31, 1978:https://t.co/j25Pd775jU pic.twitter.com/ls4jouKcp2 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 31, 2022

Biden and his underlings have engaged in gaslighting on the definition of recession throughout the past week, and it has continued into this week:

Sperling says that two negative quarters is not an "accurate definition" of a recession



Which is funny, because in a 2001 paper he co-authored with future Obama OMB Director Peter Orszag, he said that's exactly what the informal definition was https://t.co/gofBa01i9k pic.twitter.com/WDl887ng1p — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 29, 2022

Biden economic advisor Brian Deese on the Biden recession: “We’re clearly moving through a transition” pic.twitter.com/1F2Ls1yK67 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

Biden official Samantha Power: There is "a feeling that there will be winners and there will be people left behind" in the green energy "transition."



"We have to find a way to transition people who are making their livelihoods...in the coal industry to actually find jobs." pic.twitter.com/GsorN2E5HU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

Nancy Pelosi on Democrats' new tax hike legislation:



"Transformational. We've never spent this much money." pic.twitter.com/qS56jlF3QX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

REPORTER: “When can Americans expect that [economic] transition to be over?”



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "It’s happening currently right now. That is what we’re stepping into.” pic.twitter.com/ABuScN67YB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

BIDEN ADVISOR JARED BERNSTEIN: “No one ever said inflation wasn’t really happening”



REPORTER: “You said it was ‘transitory.’”



BERNSTEIN: “Exactly…We talked about the fact that the [$1.9 trillion stimulus] was going bring a little more heat.” pic.twitter.com/iEaDDxvbOf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022

Meanwhile, on Brian Stelter’s clown show Sunday, New York Times columnist and ‘economist’ Paul Krugman replied “No, we aren’t and no, it doesn’t,” when asked “Are we in a recession and does the term matter?”

Krugman said “None of the usual criteria that real experts use says that we’re in a recession right now,” which is blatantly not true.

“What does matter?” Krugman further stated, adding “The state of the economy is what it is. Jobs are abundant.”

As for Krugman’s repetition of the Biden talking point about jobs…

🚨 🚨 🚨



152.5 million people were employed right before the Lockdowns.



151.9 million were employed last month.



If adding no net news jobs in more than two years is not a recession, then I don't know what is.



I actually do know: 6 months of negative GDP/economic activity. pic.twitter.com/MYw9gHInfJ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 28, 2022

