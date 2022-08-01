print-icon
Senior Economist 'Fact Checked' By Facebook For Saying US Is In Recession

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 01, 2022 - 12:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An experienced economist has been ‘fact checked’ and corrected by Facebook after he stated that the U.S. is now in a recession.

Phil Magness, a researcher and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, reacted to the incident by commenting “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”

Facebook uses ‘independent’ fact checkers at Politifact, a brazenly partisan operation, which ‘corrected’ Magness’ post about the Biden administration attempting to change the definition of a recession.

Magness provided examples of previous statements by Biden himself about being in a recession that were never fact checked:

The economist also noted that practically every other country defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth:

Biden and his underlings have engaged in gaslighting on the definition of recession throughout the past week, and it has continued into this week:

Meanwhile, on Brian Stelter’s clown show Sunday, New York Times columnist and ‘economist’ Paul Krugman replied “No, we aren’t and no, it doesn’t,” when asked “Are we in a recession and does the term matter?” 

Krugman said “None of the usual criteria that real experts use says that we’re in a recession right now,” which is blatantly not true.

“What does matter?” Krugman further stated, adding “The state of the economy is what it is. Jobs are abundant.”

As for Krugman’s repetition of the Biden talking point about jobs…

