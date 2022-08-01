Senior Economist 'Fact Checked' By Facebook For Saying US Is In Recession
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
An experienced economist has been ‘fact checked’ and corrected by Facebook after he stated that the U.S. is now in a recession.
Phil Magness, a researcher and educator with the American Institute for Economic Research, reacted to the incident by commenting “We live in an Orwellian hell-scape.”
Facebook uses ‘independent’ fact checkers at Politifact, a brazenly partisan operation, which ‘corrected’ Magness’ post about the Biden administration attempting to change the definition of a recession.
We live in an Orwellian hell-scape. Facebook is now "fact checking" anyone who questions the White House's word-games about the definition of a recession. pic.twitter.com/pHGPWrxRpD— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022
Magness provided examples of previous statements by Biden himself about being in a recession that were never fact checked:
Or the time Biden declared we were in a recession in September 2020? No fact-check there either. pic.twitter.com/a4covaK6dO— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022
Can somebody show me the NBER determination that said we were in a recession in October 2020? Asking for a friend... https://t.co/X55NPvl5Pq— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 28, 2022
The entire media "fact checking" industry is an exercise in politically motivated fraud. pic.twitter.com/FjrKZe3iFi— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 29, 2022
The economist also noted that practically every other country defines a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth:
Here is the UK Treasury's published definition.https://t.co/56YII2SEr8 pic.twitter.com/FSov5kEDkP— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 31, 2022
New York Times, glossary of economic terms, December 31, 1978:https://t.co/j25Pd775jU pic.twitter.com/ls4jouKcp2— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 31, 2022
Australia:https://t.co/kTCcuLaHSf pic.twitter.com/YhpJAE73qp— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 31, 2022
Biden and his underlings have engaged in gaslighting on the definition of recession throughout the past week, and it has continued into this week:
Sperling says that two negative quarters is not an "accurate definition" of a recession— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 29, 2022
Which is funny, because in a 2001 paper he co-authored with future Obama OMB Director Peter Orszag, he said that's exactly what the informal definition was https://t.co/gofBa01i9k pic.twitter.com/WDl887ng1p
Biden economic advisor Brian Deese on the Biden recession: “We’re clearly moving through a transition” pic.twitter.com/1F2Ls1yK67— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022
Biden official Samantha Power: There is "a feeling that there will be winners and there will be people left behind" in the green energy "transition."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022
"We have to find a way to transition people who are making their livelihoods...in the coal industry to actually find jobs." pic.twitter.com/GsorN2E5HU
Nancy Pelosi on Democrats' new tax hike legislation:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022
"Transformational. We've never spent this much money." pic.twitter.com/qS56jlF3QX
REPORTER: “When can Americans expect that [economic] transition to be over?”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "It’s happening currently right now. That is what we’re stepping into.” pic.twitter.com/ABuScN67YB
BIDEN ADVISOR JARED BERNSTEIN: “No one ever said inflation wasn’t really happening”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2022
REPORTER: “You said it was ‘transitory.’”
BERNSTEIN: “Exactly…We talked about the fact that the [$1.9 trillion stimulus] was going bring a little more heat.” pic.twitter.com/iEaDDxvbOf
July 30, 2022
Meanwhile, on Brian Stelter’s clown show Sunday, New York Times columnist and ‘economist’ Paul Krugman replied “No, we aren’t and no, it doesn’t,” when asked “Are we in a recession and does the term matter?”
Krugman said “None of the usual criteria that real experts use says that we’re in a recession right now,” which is blatantly not true.
“What does matter?” Krugman further stated, adding “The state of the economy is what it is. Jobs are abundant.”
As for Krugman’s repetition of the Biden talking point about jobs…
🚨 🚨 🚨— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 28, 2022
152.5 million people were employed right before the Lockdowns.
151.9 million were employed last month.
If adding no net news jobs in more than two years is not a recession, then I don't know what is.
I actually do know: 6 months of negative GDP/economic activity. pic.twitter.com/MYw9gHInfJ
* * *
