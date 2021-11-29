print-icon

Sens. Cruz, Paul Blast "Astounding Authoritarian" Fauci For "I Am Science" Claim

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 29, 2021 - 10:15 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Responding to Anthony Fauci again declaring that he represents science, Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul blasted the “hubris” of ” an unelected technocrat,” warning that he has “distorted science” in order to exert “authoritarian control.”

Fauci appeared on CBS News’ Face The Nation, and declared that “Anybody who spins lies and threatens and all that theater that goes on with some of the investigations and the congressional committees and the Rand Pauls and all that other nonsense, that’s noise.”

He further claimed “if you’re attacking me, you’re really attacking science,” adding “I mean, everybody knows that.”

It isn’t the first time that Fauci has essentially declared that he IS science.

Responding directly to Cruz suggesting Fauci needs to be prosecuted, the latter proclaimed “I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, senator?”

Both Cruz and Paul quickly responded:

Sen. Cruz went on to explain the facts...

(1) On May 11, Fauci testified before a Senate Committee that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

(2) On October 20, NIH wrote they funded an experiment at the Wuhan lab testing if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” That is gain of function research.

(3) Fauci’s statement and the NIH’s October 20 letter cannot both be true. The statements are directly contradictory.

(4) 18 USC 1001 makes it felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, to lie to Congress.

No amount of ad hominem insults parroting Democrat talking points will get Fauci out of this contradiction.

Fauci either needs to address the substance - in detail, with specific factual corroboration - or DOJ should consider prosecuting him for making false statements to Congress.

Others also weighed in on Fauci’s emperor vibes, with journalist Jeryl Bier noting “This is not helpful in any way. This is almost word for word something a cult leader would say. This persuades no one not already in his corner.”

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0