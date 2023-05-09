'Sex Object' CNBC Anchor Hadley Gamble Leaves Network After Sexual Harassment Settlement

Hadley Gamble, the CNBC anchor whose affair with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell led to his ouster last month - and who was accused by Russia of being a "sex object" sent to distract Vladimir Putin - is leaving the network according to the NY Post.

According to the report, a settlement between Gamble and NBCUniversal over her sexual harassment allegations came in at "significantly less" than $10 million - a figure which had been circulating in media circles.

"Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond," said a network spokesperson. "Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders."

"We wish her every success in her future endeavors."

The 41-year-old had accused Shell of pressuring her for sex over a period of years, according to the NY Times.

Gamble eventually engaged in a sexual relationship with Shell "after it became clear to her that rebutting his advances would probably damage her career," according to the complaint, which also accused Shell of using his position of power to pressure her into sex while pursuing her in Dubai, New York and London.

Gamble lodged the complaint after she learned her expiring contract would not be renewed, sources told The Post. Comcast said in an April 23 statement that it had “mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.” In her bombshell complaint, Gamble also had alleged her immediate supervisor at the cable news network called her the “C-word,” sources told The Post. The complaint named Patrick Allen, a former CNBC vice president and international managing editor, as the executive who directed the “C-word” slur at Gamble — and said the exchange was witnessed by two ex-staffers at the network’s international division, the sources said. -NY Post

In October, Russian state media accused Hadley of acting as "a sex object" to distract Russian President Vladimir Putin - even suggesting that she was part of a "special operation."

"Hadley squeezed into a tight black dress, fluffed up her flowing hair, and put on a pair of nude leg-lengthening Louboutin high-heel pumps," said Russian commenter Dmitry Kiselyov, adding that her legs were "covered in shimmering body oil, as though this wasn’t a work assignment."

According to Kiselyov, Gamble "worked her body language to the fullest."