Shade War: Psaki Does Damage Control After CNN Covers Biden-Harris-Buttigieg Drama

It's no secret that Vice President Kamala Harris is unpopular - in fact, the most unpopular VP in US history who dropped out of the Democratic primaries in 2020 before anyone could see just how little support she had from the American public.

In July, several Harris staffers leaked that her office is a 'dysfunctional mess,' and that Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy has fostered an environment "where people feel treated like shit."

But that didn't tell the rest of the story - namely the brewing "shade war" between Harris' team and the Biden White House covered extensively over the last six months from journalist Jack Posobiec - whose sources were right about everything, thanks to a Sunday nuke dropped by CNN...

(CNN)Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff -- deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns. ... Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she's done or been trying to do as vice president. Being the first woman, and first woman of color, in national elected office is historic but has also come with outsized scrutiny and no forgiveness for even small errors, as she'll often point out. ... She's perceived to be in such a weak position that top Democrats in and outside of Washington have begun to speculate privately, asking each other why the White House has allowed her to become so hobbled in the public consciousness, at least as they see it.

Harris is also reportedly bitter over President Biden's favoritism toward "white man" Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as Breitbart describes it.

An anonymous former Kamala Harris’s top aide told @cnn her staff believes the Joe Biden White House is racist for not defending her as much as they did Mayor Pete. pic.twitter.com/7u0g31lG8h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 14, 2021

Ouch! Feel free to read the rest here. It's a lengthy drubbing.

CNN just confirmed 100% of my reporting on the White House Shade War



About time they caught up!



CNN: Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris' frustrating start as vice president https://t.co/PSJNQ4Y0be — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 14, 2021

Harris can't even formulate coherent answers to real questions on the fly.

Kamala Harris gets asked an actual question for once and has no idea how to respond.



Her response on Russia's threat to Ukraine: "Umm... I cannot talk to you about classified information" pic.twitter.com/SvzFfk0I9o — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 15, 2021

Hours after the CNN piece, White House spox Jen Psaki swooped in with a transparent band-aid.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country..."

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021