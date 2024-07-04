print-icon
print-icon

'Sharp And Focused But Sometimes Confused': AP Gaslights With New 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' Propaganda

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024 - 03:45 PM

While Democrats scramble to perform triage on the Joe Biden situation following last week's disastrous debate against Donald Trump, which has included multiple calls for him to exit the race from his own party - and the editorial boards of several major newspapers, the Associated Press just dropped the most propagandistic damage control headline since CNN's 'fiery but mostly peaceful' khyron during a 2020 BLM riot over a police shooting.

This is the same outlet that laundered a Biden State Department hit-piece against ZeroHedge, accusing us of 'spreading Russian propaganda' in early 2022.

Remember when Biden was sharp and focused as he bit his wife Jill's finger during a 2019 campaign event?

The headline, an IQ test for idiots, was rightly mocked:

This comes on the heels of Axios reporting that Biden 'maintains a schedule that tires younger aides.'

As much as you hate corporate media, it's truly not enough. 

0
Loading...