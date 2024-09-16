Sheriff Suggests "Ominous... Conspiracy" Behind Trump Assassination Attempt

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder suggested there may be an “ominous” wider “conspiracy” at play regarding yesterday’s suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump given that the gunman appeared to know Trump’s private schedule.

Ryan Wesley Routh appeared to know that Trump was playing golf at a Florida resort despite this not being public knowledge and the decision to play being last minute.

“To my knowledge does he have any ties to Martin County? The answer is no…I think what we’re finding out is he’s not from this area, which of course raises the bigger question is how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the former president of the United States is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity,” commented Snyder. “Is this guy part of a conspiracy? Is he a lone gunman? If he’s a lone gunman, President Trump is that much safer because we have him. But if he’s part of a conspiracy then this whole thing really takes on a very ominous tone,” added the Sheriff.

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker also told Newsweek that Routh appeared to have insider knowledge of the former president’s movements.

JUST IN: Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder suggests would-be Trump assass*n Ryan Routh could be part of a bigger conspiracy during a press conference.



The comments mirror those made by former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker.



Reporter: Does Ryan Routh have any ties to… pic.twitter.com/nXBQAFyI3x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

“The biggest question to answer is: ‘How did the would-be assassin know to be at that location at that time?'” he said. “There are only three possible answers: He guessed and got very lucky; he conducted surveillance on Trump and followed him to the golf course or he had inside information about Trump’s schedule.”

Bodycam footage released by the Sheriff’s office shows Routh, who reportedly was hanging around the golf course for 12 hours, being apprehended.

BREAKING: Bodycam footage of Ryan Wesley Routh's arrest has been released.



Routh was reportedly on the golf course for 12 hours leading up to the incident.



Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder suggested on Monday that Routh could be part of a conspiracy.



"How does a guy from not… pic.twitter.com/RWSjP3B411 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the legacy media is still claiming that Routh’s politics are “unclear,” despite him literally having a Biden/Harris sticker on his truck.

BREAKING: Ryan Routh had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his truck pic.twitter.com/7P1Y9tP6Uq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 16, 2024

The media right now 👇 pic.twitter.com/l0i7TPbxs3 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 16, 2024

As we highlight in the video below, there are already a ton of unanswered questions surrounding the assassination attempt, although the shooter’s political leanings clearly isn’t one of them.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.