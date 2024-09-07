Shock & Awe Dick Slithers Out Of His Neocon Lair To Endorse Kamala Over 'Depraved' Trump

Look who slithered out of his neocon lair of no regrets to publicly endorse Democrat Kamala Harris for president. Former Vice President and "lifelong Republican" Dick Cheney announced Friday that he will vote for Biden's VP over Republican candidate Donald Trump, issuing a stern warning to the public that the former president "can never be trusted with power again."

The blood-curdling pot meet kettle irony of that statement coming from Dick-shock-and awe-Cheny aside... it's entirely to be expected in a post-"Global War on Terror" world (apparently everyone conveniently forgot) where GW Bush regularly pals around with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres.

January 18, 2005, Tal Afar in the north of Iraq. Getty Images/Columbia Journalism Review

83-year old Cheney said in his statement: "In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

"He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," old man Dick continued. "He can never be trusted with power again."

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he concluded.

And of course, the Harris campaign stated in response that she is "proud" to receive Republican Cheney's support and "deeply respects his courage to put country over party."

Dick Cheney: "I think we made exactly the right decisions" on invading Iraq.



This is the guy voting for Kamala — and they're celebrating it lol pic.twitter.com/YRqRg8Ktvc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 6, 2024

Earlier in the day Liz Cheney, the daughter of Mr. Deep State and former Wyoming Rep., also endorsed Harris at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

Her remarks were even more colorful, as she described Trump as a "a depraved human being" and called him along with his running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance, "misogynistic pigs".

Here's what she said:

"Every Republican, anybody who’s contemplating casting a vote for that ticket, you know, really needs to think about what they are enabling, what they’re embracing and the danger of electing people who will only honor election results if they agree with the outcome, and who are willing to set aside the Constitution," she said in Austin. "And you know in the case of Donald Trump, promote, provoke, exploit violence in order to seize power."

This is a promoted endorsement and people are liking it? THESE ARE THE NEOCON BUTCHERS. https://t.co/YgwqmGHOek — Sifi (Kenso) (@SifiReturned) September 7, 2024

The Cheney family has long been on record as vowing to do everything possible to prevent Trump from entering the Oval Office again...

As for Trump, he responded briefly and fairly quickly on his Trump Social platform, dismissing both: "Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter."

Meanwhile...