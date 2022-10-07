"Shoot Him So He Looks Like Grated Cheese": Florida Sheriff Offers Anti-Looter Advice

Outspoken Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd recommends that residents who encounter a looter in their home in the wake of Hurricane Ian should "shoot him so he looks like grated cheese."

Watch:

Sheriff Grady Judd: if a looter breaks into your home, take your gun and shoot him. Shoot him so he looks like grated cheese pic.twitter.com/uXxmJFZUnV — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 7, 2022

Judd last made headlines in June, when he responded to the Uvalde shooting by saying that active shooters should be taken out between zero and five minutes.

"Once an active shooter, always an active shooter. Push in, save lives, neutralize the threat. We train for that; we expect that. I want them to shoot them, shoot them so much that you can read the local newspaper through them. Neutralize the threat," he said.