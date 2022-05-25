print-icon
"Sick Son Of A Bitch": Beto O'Rourke Crashes School Shooting Press Conference

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 05:58 PM

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke crashed a press conference by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, interrupting the event to push for gun control following the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"This was totally predictable" O'Rourke can be heard shouting, adding "The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing."

"This is on you," he exclaimed.

To which Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted back: "You're out of line.. I can't believe you're a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Watch:

From another angle:

The outburst comes after O'Rourke tweeted on Tuesday "Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."

O'Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium where he spoke with reporters.

Never let a good crisis go to waste...

