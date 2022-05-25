"Sick Son Of A Bitch": Beto O'Rourke Crashes School Shooting Press Conference

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke crashed a press conference by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, interrupting the event to push for gun control following the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"This was totally predictable" O'Rourke can be heard shouting, adding "The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing."

"This is on you," he exclaimed.

To which Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted back: "You're out of line.. I can't believe you're a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Watch:

MOMENTS AGO: Robert Francis 'Beto' O'Rourke interrupts Gov. Abbott's press conference to confront him over school massacre pic.twitter.com/TTyeVgFyTp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2022

From another angle:

What kind of political cretin interrupts a press conference to campaign? @BetoORourke showed no leadership, is only interested in power. Sickening political theater. pic.twitter.com/VqZmrpc5v3 — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 25, 2022

The outburst comes after O'Rourke tweeted on Tuesday "Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."

Governor Abbott, if you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend’s NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 25, 2022

O'Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium where he spoke with reporters.

WATCH @BetoORourke just interrupted @GregAbbott_TX’s press conference, outraged saying he’s not doing enough to end masa shootings. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FllnjuW94T — Jala Washington (@Jala__WashTV) May 25, 2022

Never let a good crisis go to waste...