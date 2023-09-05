Sidney Powell Alleges Falsehoods In Georgia Trump Indictment

Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Lawyer and former prosecutor Sidney Powell alleged false claims in the indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Sidney Powell speaking at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Alpharetta, Ga., on Dec. 2, 2020. (NTD)

Ms. Powell, who’s a co-defendant in the case, contradicted several claims in the indictment in an Aug. 30 court filing, asking for her case to be tried separately from the other 18 defendants, including President Trump.

Most of the charges don’t involve her and those that do “fatally depend on demonstrably false premises,” the filing said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged in the Aug. 14 indictment that Ms. Powell participated in a racketeering conspiracy by tampering with election machines and computers and stealing data from them.

She “entered into a contract” with data forensic company SullivanStrickler and “caused” its employees to copy data from election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia, after the 2020 election, the indictment said.

In fact, Ms. Powell asserted, that though her name was printed on the SullivanStrickler contract, she never signed it.

“There was no contract for SullivanStrickler to conduct forensic imaging of the Coffee County Voting Systems,” her filing said.

“Ms. Powell signed no such contract. … Ms. Powell did not plan or organize the Coffee County trip. … Ms. Powell did not request SullivanStrickler to undertake that project,” it said.

As for the breach of the equipment, the firm claimed in a separate lawsuit that its employees believed they were authorized to copy the data. They said at least one Coffee County election official was present during their work.

“A unanimous Coffee County Election Board gave permission for the forensic inspection, and nothing was stolen,” the Powell filing said.

The prosecution rests on the assertion that the county officials themselves weren’t authorized to make such a decision.

Ms. Powell also argued that she wasn’t a part of any conspiracy on behalf of President Trump because she wasn’t involved in most of the actions alleged in the indictment, wasn’t in contact with most of the people allegedly involved, and was in fact mostly at odds with them.

“Ms. Powell did not agree with any of her purported coconspirators to do anything improper, and many of her purported coconspirators publicly shunned and disparaged Ms. Powell beginning in November 2020. Others she does not know or had no contact with at all,” the filing said.

The main thrust of the indictment focuses on a strategy devised by several lawyers advising President Trump to arrange alternative slates of electors in several states and thus delay the counting of the electoral votes. It alleges the strategy amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Ms. Powell said she had no involvement in those efforts.