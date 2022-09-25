'Silent Majority' Must Speak Up When Vocal Minority Imposes Views on Society: Zuby

Authored by By Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

If people do not speak up when faced with a vocal minority trying to impose their radical views on society, the silent majority and their children will face dire consequences, said rapper and social commentator Zuby, encouraging the “silent majority” to stop censoring themselves.

“A silent majority may as well not exist,” he said. “I think there’s a silenced majority.”

Zuby, a rapper, author, fitness coach, and political commentator, in New York on June 25, 2022. (Otabius Williams/The Epoch Times)

As long as people stay silenced, then that vocal minority—even if it makes up only 1 percent of the population—will not be afraid to state their opinions, he said, because they are very vocal and bold.

People like talking about a “silent majority” because it makes them think that somehow by magic, things are going to turn around for the better, Zuby said in a recent interview for EpochTV’s “Crossroads” program.

”How can you win a fight if you don’t fight? How can you win a debate when you don’t speak?” he asked.

In a debate, if one person is “spouting off the goofiest, most ludicrous ideas” and the other person just sits there silently and nods, then the one who talks will win the debate, he said.

“Most Americans aren’t on board with the most extreme and radical and bizarre notions that are floating around out there,” he said, referring to the recent assertions that men can become pregnant or give birth. “Over 90 percent of people don’t believe that, but those people need to be willing to say something.”

A silent majority is weak when faced with a vocal minority, he added.

Then people wonder why the world has gone crazy, Zuby said, and his answer is that “it’s happened because most people have let it happen.”

“Most people are not being censored by the government or even censored by big tech or censored by social media,” Zuby said. “They’re censoring themselves.”

Breaking From Cowardice

“Over the past 10 years, we have had this pandemic of cowardice, and people are unwilling to say things in many cases that are objectively true. … They are afraid of repercussions,” he said, adding that cowardice and courage are both habits and they’re also both contagious.

When people start acting like cowards, it can affect others around who will start behaving like cowards, Zuby said.

“When one person stands up, starts speaking out, and using their platform to either state their opinions or to state objective facts, it encourages other people to do the same,” he said.

“I know for a fact that I’ve encouraged thousands, if not millions of people out there in this world, to be a little bit more bold, a little bit more courageous.”

Zuby made a disclaimer that he does not encourage anybody to be radical or go to extremes. He said he encourages people to be willing to say what they believe to be true, or what is true; to have conversations, debates, and discussions; and to stand up and say “no” when being forced into something the person does not want to go along with, such as a mask mandate, a vaccination mandate, or calling people by made-up pronouns.

The rapper believes that nobody should be coerced to accept others’ opinions or punished for not accepting them.

He said that if a man decides he identifies as a chicken and feels most comfortable wearing a chicken costume and eating birdseed, that’s his right.

“I think it’s weird. I support your right to do it, though,” he said. “But then if you want me to—you want to force me to say that you’re a chicken and you want to force me to treat you as a chicken … no, I’m not doing that.”

People in the West understand the concept of “freedom of religion” and “freedom from religion,” he said.

Zuby explained that he has a right to his beliefs, a right to worship and pray, but he does not have a right to force others to accept his beliefs.

In the same way, people should not be coerced into believing or affirming radical new social dogmas.

‘The Power Is Always With the People’

People are giving up too many of their freedoms, Zuby said. “If you give them an inch, they’re gonna take a yard. If you give them a yard, they’re gonna take a mile.”

There are mayors, governors, presidents, prime ministers, World Economic Forum members, and other unelected people who like to call themselves the elites, Zuby said. “But they are less than 0.1 percent of the population. The power is always, ultimately, with the people.”

“Ultimately, you are the one who makes your choices. And when you understand this, and you take responsibility for it, and you take accountability, it can be a little bit scary to begin with, but it’s actually a very powerful and an empowering message,” he said.

One person can get their own life and family in order, and that helps the wider community to get in order, he said, adding that a country is a collection of communities.

“I look at things much more bottom-up than top-down,” he said.

