Six Ways From Sunday? Ex-CIA Director 'Jokes' About Assassinating US Senator

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden on Monday joked about assassinating Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville, who serves as the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been blocking bulk confirmations of hundreds of military officers for key leadership roles in protest of a Pentagon policy that pays for troops' abortions and other reproductive services.

Tuberville’s blockade prevents the Senate Armed Services Committee from quickly approving nominations by a unanimous vote, forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to send some promotions to the full Senate floor for votes. A spokesman for Tuberville told NBC News over the weekend that the former Auburn University football coach isn’t planning on backing down from his blockade even amid Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel. -NY Post

"Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee?" asked Democrat activist Nathalie Jacoby, to which Hayden replied: "How about the human race?"

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

The reactions to the ex-head of an agency that's been known to 'reach out and touch' their enemies, suggesting Tuberville's assassination, are about what one would expect:

Them: The media and the deep state are not out to get Republicans, that’s a conspiracy theory



CNN National Security Analyst And Former Head Of The CIA Michael Hayden: Tommy Tuberville should be assassinated pic.twitter.com/mig8jma8Lg — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 10, 2023

Dear Spoogemonger. Tuberville has done America a great service. Questioning yours now. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 10, 2023

He's likely a CIA operative! None of them respect their oath. — Scott A McMillan (@scott4670) October 10, 2023

"Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military," wrote The Federalist's Mollie Hemmighway on X.

Truly sickening. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 10, 2023

As the Post notes, this isn't the first time Hayden has taken shots at Tuberville.

"Tuberville absolutely is a racist," Hayden posted to "X" last month.

I have aphasia. Sometimes my meaning isn’t clear. What I meant to say is Tuberville absolutely is a racist. Or, in other words, it is not wrong to say he is a racist. https://t.co/bGHAhPJhQE — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) September 29, 2023

He also signed an open letter in August from retired military and State Department officials slamming Tuberville's "reckless" protest.

"Risking our military’s planning and preparedness, and our national security to make a political point is far out of bounds," reads the letter. "The world is too dangerous to cede our leadership, which is why we urge Senator Tuberville swiftly end his blockade and to respect our nation’s service members and their families."