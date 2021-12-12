Smash And Grab Thieves Steal Millions In Jewelry From Rolls Royce Dealership

Thieves are becoming more brazen as they begin to target luxury shops. The latest incident was a smash and grab robbery at a Rolls Royce dealership in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, according to CBS Chicago.

On Saturday afternoon, two men, one armed with a handgun, raided the exotic car dealership. One thief used a hammer to break the display cases open and fill bags with expensive watches and other jewelry pieces.

In about 30 seconds, the men made off with over $2 million worth of jewelry, according to Joe Perillo, the dealership owner, who spoke with CBS Chicago.

"A city that I love and everybody loves to come to is going to be a desert if they don't stop this. We're going to have people moving out of this city — they're moving out now — that want to just be safe," said Perillo.

"They're walking into my business, crashing the windows. And one guy stands with a gun. And we have to have this happen. Enough is enough," he said.

Perillo voiced his frustration regarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's progressive policies that "if they [thieves] get arrested, they get let go. So how do you ever intend to solve the problem" of increasing retail thefts.

He added the county prosecutors and city leaders need to hold criminals accountable:

"It's only a fool who keeps doing things the same way and expects different results. If the Mayor and Kim Foxx don't do anything to get control of this, it's not going to get better. It's going to get worse," he said.

This luxury smash and grab follow a Louis Vuitton in the metro area was overrun by a flash mob. During Black Friday, there were other reports of retail stores in the region getting knocked up by thieves.

The mayhem is also unfolding across other progressive cities. Last month, a Nordstrom outlet in Walnut Creek, situated in the San Francisco Bay Area, was raided by 90 individuals. A Louis Vuitton in downtown San Francisco was also hit.

Smash and grabs are increasing in liberal cities because progressive laws have downgraded retail theft from a felony to a misdemeanor forcing stores to redesign their front entrances to prevent flash mobs.