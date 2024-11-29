Smith & Wesson Deplatformed From Facebook As Musk Welcomes Gun Industry To X

In an X post, the US firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson described how it was "suspended indefinitely" from Facebook over the social media platform's "ever-changing community guidelines on firearms."

"Despite our extensive efforts and resources spent on trying to adhere to Facebook's ever-changing community guidelines on firearms, our account was suspended indefinitely on Friday, November 22nd, 15 years after its original creation," Smith & Wesson wrote days ago.

Smith & Wesson thanked Elon Musk and X for upholding "free speech and the right to bear arms" in an era of constant attack by the Biden-Harris regime and their anti-gunner billionaire friends who fund a network of radicalized non-profits with one goal: undermine the Second Amendment.

"In an era where free speech and the right to bear arms are under constant attack, we want to thank @elonmusk and @X for supporting free speech and our constitutional rights guaranteed by the 1st and 2nd Amendments," the gun company wrote on X.

They added: "While we work to reinstate our account, we encourage our 1.6 million Facebook followers and fans to seek out platforms that represent these shared values."

Musk responded to the post: "We restored the gun emoji and believe in the Constitution 🔫🔫"

The gun community also thanked Musk...

Thank you for giving us a place to shelter in this storm of Constitution-hating companies. 🫡 — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) November 27, 2024

Musk is a fan of hip-firing a Barrett 50 caliber rifle.

Facebook's de-platforming of Smith & Wesson reminded us of Marc Andreessen's conversation with Joe Rogan earlier this week, which revealed how the federal government's rogue "Operation Choke Point" de-banked crypto community members.

Andreessen then described how the Department of Justice initially targeted gun companies and marijuana businesses with Operation Choke Point. Then, under Biden-Harris, it was used to destroy political opponents, tech founders, the crypto community, and anyone who did not praise the Democratic Party.

The evolution of Operation Choke Point, from targeting the gun industry to focusing on political enemies of the Democratic Party, is alarming and speaks volumes about the authoritarian nature of the Biden-Harris regime.