Smith & Wesson's CEO Blames Progressive Lawmakers "For Surge In Violence And Lawlessness" In US Cities

Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith fired off a statement Monday, blaming "a number of politicians" for "the surge in violence and lawlessness" in US cities.

Smith blamed "politicians and their lobbying partners in the media" for pushing failed progressive policies that have contributed to the recent rise in violence.

Amid an unprecedented and unjustified attack on the firearm industry, Smith & Wesson President & CEO issues strong statement: pic.twitter.com/6NHztbGIe4 — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) August 15, 2022

He said, "some [lawmakers] have had the audacity to suggest that after they have vilified, undermined and defunded law enforcement for years, supported prosecutors who refuse to hold criminals accountable for their actions, overseen the decay of our country's mental health infrastructure, and generally promoted a culture of lawlessness, Smith & Wesson and other firearm manufacturers are somehow responsible for the crime wave that has predictably resulted from these destructive policies."

"But they [lawmakers] are the ones to blame for the surge in violence and lawlessness, and they seek to avoid any responsibility for the crisis of violence they have created by attempting to shift the blame to Smith & Wesson, other firearm manufacturers and law-abiding gun owners," Smith continued.

He said it was "no surprise that the cities suffering most from violent crime are the very same cities that have promoted irresponsible, soft-on-crime policies that often treat criminals as victims and victims as criminals. Many of these same cities also maintain the strictest gun laws in the nation."

Smith said politicians who push failed progressive policies scapegoat gun manufacturers:

"But rather than confront the failure of their policies, certain politicians have sought more laws restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens..."

Smith made it clear that no Smith & Wesson firearm has broken into a home, assaulted a woman out for a late-night run in the city, and or carjacked an unsuspecting driver stopped at a traffic light. "Instead, Smith & Wesson provides these citizens with the means to protect themselves and their families," he added.

Smith's statement comes two weeks after the US House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the 170-year company for data on the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style assault rifles.