Smollett Blames Police, Black 'White MAGA Men', & Anti-Gay Lover In Surreal Defense Of Hoax Attack

Sadly for many interested in how this farce plays out, we are likely never going to see Jussie Smollett's greatest acting performance as the trial in his alleged hoax racist, anti-gay attack is not televised.

However, thanks to Matt Margolis reporting at PJMedia.com, we have some insight into the former Empire star's mindset.

It was a bad day for Jussie Smollett, according to Ernest Owens of The Daily Beast, who said Tuesday’s cross-examination “felt like a masterclass in how to zero in on details and seal the deal,” and described in detail how Special Prosecutor Dan Webb “nailed” the former Empire star.

For example, despite Smollett denying that he recruited the Osundairo brothers to stage the attack, Webb nevertheless managed to get him to admit that he had driven around with them prior to the alleged attack.

Owens noted that “as Webb kept pressing him on specifics, Smollett grew more and more visibly frustrated.”

“Do you have any reason to disagree with police testimony that you passed by the intersection three times?” Webb asked Smollett during the trial. “I don’t know. I circled around the block,” Smollett replied. “How long were you there?” “Well you have the surveillance, you have to tell me,” Smollett snapped back. “It was three years ago.”

Owens said it was clear that Webb had “punctured a nerve” with Smollett.

“After the actor tried to cast doubt on Abimbola’s testimony by claiming the two had been in a sexual relationship, Webb put the focus back on Smollett, pressing him in an intense series of back-and-forth exchanges about the specific details of the night in question,” he explained. “These included whether Smollett thought a Walgreens was open for 24 hours, why he was looking for eggs in the middle of the night, whether or not he’d asked Abimbola about a workout that night, and on and on until the actor seemed to hit a breaking point.”

“By the end of his cross-examination, Webb had left many lingering questions about Smollett’s account of what happened for jurors to consider,” Owens recounted.

“Among them: If Smollett had delayed a workout with Abimbola that night, as he testified, why were there no follow up messages or calls about that?”

As PJMedia's Victoria Taft reports, Smollett has blamed white men, MAGA backers, and anti-gay people for the attack. When it was discovered that the “white men” were, in fact, black, Smollett blamed the black men. Then the anti-gay libel had to be ditched when Smollett admitted he “made out” at a bathhouse with one of the brothers before starting a sexual relationship with him.

What’s left?

Defense attorneys floated alternative explanations for why the two men, who received a $3,500 check from Smollett, attacked him. The attorneys claimed the two brothers were:

Trying to convince Smollett he needed a security detail Demanding a $2.9 million payoff not to testify in a trial that was never expected Were anti-gay, though one was admittedly Smollett’s lover.

But then things got even more surreal as Smollett interrupted the prosecutor during his trial Tuesday, requesting that he stop reading the N-word aloud in the courtroom.

As Nicole Silverio writes at The Daily Caller, prosecutor Dan Webb read private text messages between Smollett and Abimbola on his location and flight delay information on the night of the incident, Fox News reported. Some of the messages included the N-word, which Webb read aloud, prompting Smollett to scold the attorney on the usage of the word.

He reportedly asked Webb to spell or abbreviate the word “out of respect for every African American” present in the courtroom, Fox News national correspondent Matt Finn reported via Twitter.

“I don’t intend to do that sir, you can read your messages aloud,”‘ Webb said, according to Finn.

Smollett agreed to Webb’s offer and read his own messages aloud before the jury, according to Finn.

Smollett could spend three years in prison if he's found guilty... we wonder what kind of riots and media uproar there will be after this verdict?

Will 'justice' have been done?