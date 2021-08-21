Snyder: What Is America Going To Look Like If This Continues?

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

You can’t have a civilization without civility. We may possess technology that is more advanced than any previous generation of Americans has had, but when it comes to how we treat one another and how we conduct ourselves, we are the worst generation in U.S. history by a very wide margin. We have truly become a “Hollywood culture”, and I don’t mean that in a good way. The average American spends 238 minutes a day watching television, and it is inevitable that putting so much garbage into our minds is going to result in garbage coming out. Most Americans learn how to express themselves by emulating what they see on their screens, and so now we have tens of millions of extremely crude people running around all over the place.

If you spend any time in public at all, you know exactly what I am talking about. Most Americans dress like slobs, act like pigs and endlessly spew profanity wherever they go.

This is something that Mark H. Creech discussed in an article that he published this week…

While at the grocery store this week, a woman was ahead of me in the checkout line using the word, “Mother F&*#@%.” To the left of me, in another line, was a different woman on her cell phone. I could overhear her saying to someone, “F&$#” this, and “F*#@” that. I felt that I was drowning in a cesspool of profanity. Recently, my wife said she was in the checkout line at Walmart, and a man was using such language without any inhibitions. Not being the kind of person to hold back, Kim said to him, “Sir, would you please not use that language? There are children present.” To which the man defiantly replied, “No!” His companion then backhanded him on the arm and said to, “Cut it out.” That was the end of it.

Sadly, it has gotten to a point where even our national leaders are not afraid to use profanity.

Earlier this week, it was being reported that Kamala Harris used profanity while engaged in a heated discussion about the crisis in Afghanistan…

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly refused to stand alongside Joe Biden as he addressed the nation on the Afghanistan chaos, allegedly saying “you will not pin this shit on me” despite her massive role in Biden’s US troop withdrawal decision. Before Biden gave an 18 minute speech to justify his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country, Kamala Harris reportedly refused to stand alongside him as he spoke. “You will not pin this shit on me,” Harris reportedly said. However in April, Harris had bragged that she played a key role in Biden’s decision to withdraw, as was reported by Politico. She even confirmed that she was the last person in the room with the President during the major discussion regarding his decision to pull out US troops by September 11.

And profane language that Joe Biden once used about Afghanistan received renewed attention this week because of the drama unfolding in Kabul…

According to Holbrooke, when Biden was asked about America’s obligation to maintain their presence in Afghanistan to protect vulnerable civilians, he scornfully replied by referencing the US exit from southeast Asia in 1973. ‘**** that, we don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.’

Of course foul language is not just limited to one side of the aisle.

Our leaders like to consider themselves the pinnacle of civilization, and they have often criticized the Taliban for tearing down historical statues and forcing women to wear masks.

But over the past year, far more statues have been torn down inside the United States than the Taliban ever dreamed of tearing down, and at this point we are forcing everyone to wear masks.

Critics say that the Taliban does not allow freedom of speech, but when Taliban officials were asked about this they simply pointed out that Facebook is even worse when it comes to freedom of speech.

And they are right.

Critics say that the Taliban treats women horribly, and that is certainly true.

But women are treated shamefully in our nation too. Here is one example…

A creep groped a woman on a Brooklyn street this week — and then pummeled her when she tried to fight back, disturbing new video shows. The 26-year-old woman was walking at the corner of South 4th Street and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when a stranger approached from behind and grabbed her buttocks, video released by cops early Tuesday shows. When the woman attempted to slap the suspect, he socked her in the face multiple times, the clip shows.

And here is another example…

The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them.

They were viciously assaulted by a large gang of teens, and the woman was pummeled so badly that she actually needs plastic surgery…

“I need plastic surgery, because the bones are broke, and still bleeding inside,” the woman said. The scars and bruising are concealed behind the shades the woman now wears over her eyes. But the pain is deeper.

Murder rates were way up all over the country last year, and they are way up again all over the country this year.

We have become a brutal, violent, blood-soaked country, and that is because we have a brutal, violent, blood-soaked culture.

At one time the U.S. could lecture the rest of the world about morality because we lived in a civilized society. But now we have lost whatever moral high ground we once possessed, and at this point we need the rest of the world to lecture us.

So what is going to happen as the thin veneer of civilization that we all take for granted on a daily basis continues to steadily disappear?

I am deeply, deeply concerned about our future, and this is a theme that I explored in my new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse”.

We are in a highly advanced state of social decay, and it is getting worse with each passing year.

In recent days, I have heard so much criticism of the Taliban’s culture, and many of those criticisms are right on target.

But our culture is detestable too, and it has become that way because of the choices that we have made as a society.

* * *

It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.