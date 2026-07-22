Socialist Mamdani Concedes NYC Can't Arrest Netanyahu, Breaking Another Campaign Promise

With New York City rents at record highs, bus fares still in place, and the rise of the far left spooking taxpayers and businesses, Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears increasingly focused on playing world policeman instead of properly addressing the city's affordability crisis. On Tuesday night, the socialist mayor was forced to concede that he cannot execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, exposing yet another campaign promise he cannot fulfill.

"It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant," Mamdani said in a video posted on X. "The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant," he added.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Mamdani said his administration reviewed every available legal option but maintained that Netanyahu is "not welcome" in NYC. President Trump said Monday that Netanyahu would not be arrested anywhere in the U.S., while Israel's U.N. ambassador accused the socialist, pro-Islamist Mamdani of promoting Hamas propaganda.

During last year's campaign, Mamdani promised fellow socialists and Islamists that he would order city police to arrest Netanyahu under the ICC warrant. That pledge now adds to a growing list of unfulfilled promises, including lower rents, free buses, and other proposed handouts.

I don’t understand, so you lied when you were campaigning and said “as mayor of NYC I would arrest Netanyahu” @EndWokeness pic.twitter.com/DEQqk1alIo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 22, 2026

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While those socialist programs may remain politically attractive in the short term, financing them will become increasingly difficult if the wealthy continue to flee the metro area for red states, eroding the city's tax base and raising the risk of financial turmoil.

In 2024, ICC issued arrest warrants accusing Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of crimes against humanity during Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, allegations Israeli officials reject.

What the internet had to say:

What does that have to do with fixing potholes? — nic carter (@nic_carter) July 22, 2026

Lol all of this tough to talk to say no you will not try to arrest him.



Limousine marxist to a tee. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 22, 2026