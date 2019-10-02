Solomon Hits Back With Receipts After MSM Denies DNC-Ukraine Collusion Attempt In 2016

While Democrats scramble to accuse President Trump of attempting to interfere with the 2020 US election by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the MSM has been hard at work trying to discredit proof that a DNC contractor begged Ukraine for 'dirt' on the Trump campaign in 2016.

You know, election meddling.

As detailed in a 2017 Politico report that MSNBC's Katy Tur called Russian propaganda last week, DNC contractor and former Bill Clinton White House employee Alexandra Chalupa approached the Ukrainian embassy to solicit 'dirt' on the Trump campaign, and convince then-president Petro Poroshenko to help.

Now watch MSNBC's Katy Tur called this "Russian propaganda."

As reported by The Hill's John Solomon in May, "In its most detailed account yet, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington says a Democratic National Committee (DNC) insider during the 2016 election solicited dirt on Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and even tried to enlist the country's president to help."

In written answers to questions, Ambassador Valeriy Chaly's office says DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa sought information from the Ukrainian government on Paul Manafort’s dealings inside the country in hopes of forcing the issue before Congress. Chalupa later tried to arrange for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to comment on Manafort’s Russian ties on a U.S. visit during the 2016 campaign, the ambassador said. Chaly says that, at the time of the contacts in 2016, the embassy knew Chalupa primarily as a Ukrainian American activist and learned only later of her ties to the DNC. He says the embassy considered her requests an inappropriate solicitation of interference in the U.S. election. -The Hill

Appearing on Fox News' "Hannity" on Tuesday, Solomon pushes back:

Let's start with something that's important about this. There is a media narrative that is false. How do we know it's false? Because the documents I possess show it's false. So let's start with one of my favorites - this was Katy Tur on Friday night and many others across the weekend said "there is no evidence that the Ukraine Embassy was ever asked for help - to help the Democratic National Committee. In fact, Katy Tur called it Russian propaganda."

"I have a statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington. On the record, from their sitting Ambassador in Washington, that in fact Alexandra Chalupa - the DNC contractor, came to the Ukraine embassy in spring 2016 and asked for help in finding dirt on Donald Trump in the hopes of staging a Congressional hearing to hurt Donald Trump in the fall election of 2016. That is the Ukraine Embassy's on the record statement." In addition, they state that Ms. Chalupa also asked for the Ukraine President to visit the United States and spend time with an investigative reporter trying to turn up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort. What did the Embassy do? They say they recognized this request for what it was; an improper request to influence the election, and they refused to cooperate with Ms. Chalupa."

