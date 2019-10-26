"Something Very Big Just Happened" - Trump To Make "Major Statement" Tomorrow Morning

In a mysteriously open-ended tweet this evening, President Trump announced that, "something very big just happened."

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Shortly after the tweet, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that the President plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 a.m. EST.

There are no details as to what either the president's tweet or the statement are related to but some chatter on rumors around a raid in Idlib that could be related to the capture of al-Baghdadi (again), or something related to the impeachment inquiry hearings.