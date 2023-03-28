"Something Very Dramatic Has Changed": Matt Taibbi Says Democrats Ditched Free Speech

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi - of recent "Twitter Files" fame - has exposed the fact that civil liberties are no longer popular among Democrats. Taibbi appeared on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" to reiterate his perspective that the modern Democratic Party no longer represents the values of the everyday American.

"About all of this — Matt, how do you feel about all of this? I know before you started discovering this bad behavior, you identified as a Democrat, and now you've got all of your friends, quote-unquote, in the media attacking you for exposing this," Bartiromo asked. "Yeah, it's funny, I mean, I was raised in a traditional ACLU liberal, I believed in free speech all my life. That was one of the things, frankly, that attracted me to the Democratic Party when I was a kid, the idea that we were the party that believed in letting everybody have a say, and we'll just make a better argument, and that's how the system works," Taibbi said. He continued, "Apparently, something very dramatic has changed in politics in America, and there's been a shift. There's no question about it anymore, that now the parties have had a complete reversal on how they read these issues."

Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi: "There's no question about it anymore that now the parties have had a complete reversal on how they view these issues." pic.twitter.com/2zxpspYTmO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 26, 2023

Taibbi leads a team of journalists, including Michael Shellenberger, who have been given access to Twitter Files, revealing a startling network of government agencies, think tanks, and Twitter personnel coordinating efforts to attack the First Amendment.

What we've learned from the Twitter Files is the ever-expanding coalition of groups working with the government and social media to target and censor Americans, including government-funded organizations.

Twitter files are chilling in the details and show how Democrats have weaponized government and colluded with corporations to wage war on the First Amendment.

The modern Democratic Party is not the same one that your parents or grandparents were members of in the past. It's obsessed with starting World War 3 in Ukraine, eroding the First Amendment, dismantling the Second Amendment, and normalizing 'woke' culture.

What caused such a significant shift in the party in just a few short years?

And what kind of blowback will Taibbi get for telling these truths?