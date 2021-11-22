Soros-Stooge Chesa Boudin Suddenly "Outraged" As Wave Of Shoplifting Gangs Sweeps Bay Area

Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

There's nothing like a smarmy, smug, leftist who's realized he's cooked his own goose.

Which brings us to the case of Chesa Boudin, the district attorney of San Francisco who's effectively legalized shoplifting in the name of "criminal justice reform." He's prompted massive store closures with ugly videos of broad daylight robberies on large and small stores. Boudin's refusal to prosecute has turned San Francisco into another socialist crime-pit, Caracas. And now, like his mentor Hugo Chavez, he's facing a voter recall.

Which seems to be concentrating his mind given that he's suddenly changing his tune -- and comically enough, fooling no one.

Here's his tweet condemning the brazen open-air robbery on the Louis Vuitton boutique on tony Union Square:

I'm outraged by the looting in Union Square last night. We are seeing similar crimes across the country. I have a simple message: don't bring that noise to our City.



Great work by SFPD.



Standby for felony charges. — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) November 20, 2021

In that raid, organized criminals smashed and grabbed virtually all the merchandise and left the shop a ruin.

Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n — Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) November 20, 2021

At first glance I thought this was people knocked to the ground.



Reality: Louis Vuitton was cleared out by robbers Friday night.



I passed Burberry where about a dozen maybe more were starting to vandalize/break in.



Windows at FENDI & YSL were broken too. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/cVsstKTIg2 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 20, 2021

Apparently they attacked other tony boutiques, too, picking them clean. Police arrived and arrested the last few coming out the door but local news reports that most of them got away:

The @LouisVuitton store at @UnionSquareSF “got emptied out,” says @yealenne. Broken glass litters the store. Most of the thieves got away in multiple cars… pic.twitter.com/VztNFMby2t — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 20, 2021

San Francisco's Union Square was raided last night. 😔

+ Louis Vuitton robbed clean

+ 80 people reported looting Bloomingdale's

+ Attempted break-ins at Yves St. Laurent, Burberry, & Hermes — Michelle Tandler 🔦 (@michelletandler) November 20, 2021

To return to Chesa's tweet, well, that doesn't sound like the Chesa we know, perpetually blaming poverty and racism for this kind of crime, yakking on about "ending incarceration" and the "prison industrial complex." He does his part to advance "social justice" by refusing to prosecute perpetrators. What's happened, though, is that small perpetrators have grown into monsters, organized thievery rings, and they are expanding operations. Around the time Union Square was emptied out, organized thieves targeted the Walnut Creek Nordstrom, which, since I've shopped there myself, know that it's an easy BART trip away.

Here's the other thing: Boudin has up until now stated that he's letting the little guys go so he can focus on taking down the big guys, the organized crime rings, kind of the same way Joe Biden says his ICE will take down only organized human smuggling rings and ignore individual illegals.

How's that going? Seems the organized rings have grown more bold and powerful based on this policy, very comparable to the leftists who refuse to recognize the wisdom of the "broken window policy," which brooks no small crimes because doing so fosters big ones. Rudy Giuliani, who cleaned up New York in the 1990s proved that flawlessly.

Now with the recall on, there's the sorry specter of Chesa trying to change his tune, quite unsuccessfully, showing no recognition for his role in the catastrophe. That's led to a full blown ratio of sarcasm, cynicism, incredulousness and sheer loathing from Twitterati. Here's a sample:

1/ This is the stupidity of the tweet. You make it seem like you just discover there is looting in SF. It’s been there for a long time now and enhanced by your embrace of shoplifting and terrible prosecutorial record. You’re outraged? Really? How many shoplifters have you … — Vincent Au (@VincentAuGondor) November 21, 2021

Louis Vuitton vs Chesa Boudin.

I go with LV, and #recallChesaBoudin https://t.co/2fP7Aive8M — Safe Embarcadero For Recall Chesa (@EmbarcaderoSafe) November 20, 2021

Too late, comrade. You’ve done so much damage and talking tough now ain’t gonna cut it. We’ve been Chesa’d… pic.twitter.com/ONxeo0jFdN — Myles Pynchon (@MylesPynchon) November 20, 2021

San Francisco DA @chesaboudin was swept into office promising ultra-progressive reforms. This is how it's shaken out: pic.twitter.com/vuZQWTq7uY — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 12, 2021

Apparently something has concentrated young Chesa's mind. Why do I think that? Well not just because it doesn't sound like him, but because as he tweets what he tweets now, these two groups of characters are still around. Here's the first group -- the Internet "influencers" calling for more lootfests:

Footage of Louis Vuitton in Union Square of San Francisco getting emptied. Look at how chill they are.



I could’ve been physically able to do this. Call me next time! pic.twitter.com/8maf4x6PPy — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 (@JennyChachan) November 20, 2021

@ NYC, i say we start at soho around 10? pls lmk https://t.co/SS8MjYpiQx — niggasbebrokeokayy (@khilanii) November 20, 2021

I hope like anything they are joking but I see no indication of it. These are the "they have insurance" crowd.

There's also the press, particularly the San Francisco Chronicle, which seems to have made it their mission to advocate for all the old Soros arguments about poverty causing crime, along with many other arguments put forward in its pages suggesting that crime ain't so bad in San Francisco.

OPINION: As the pandemic made clear, poverty is the root of crime. Throwing the book at every shoplifter doesn’t work. The people behind the Chesa Boudin recall effort know this — or should, columnist Justin Phillips writes. https://t.co/Ur918GmLL0 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 14, 2021

They're still out there, but Chesa's singing a new tune.

What a specter this is getting to be now that Dr. Chesa-stein's crime monster has gotten out of its cage. The monster is out and unlike them, Chesa can see that it's coming after Chesa.