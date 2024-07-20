Speaker Johnson Threatens To Arrest Lawmakers Who Disrupt Netanyahu's Congress Speech

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address Congress at the invitation of Republicans on July 24. Several Democratic lawmakers have announced their intent to boycott the speech, citing what they say are ongoing human rights abuses and war crimes by the Israeli military (IDF) in Gaza.

Additionally, this week 230 anonymous staff members have signed a letter urging a Congressional protest or boycott. According to The Hill, this includes staff from Republican congressional offices as well... "across 122 Democratic and Republican offices," it says. The letter was organized by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has put the body on notice, threatening to arrest anyone who is protesting or displaying unruly behavior.

"There are a number of Democrats in the House who have said they’re going to boycott that event. Some others may protest," Johnsons told an audience of the Republican Jewish Coalition on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee earlier this week.

"We’re going to have extra sergeants at arms on the floor. If anybody gets out of hand… We’re going to arrest people if we have to do it," he added.

As for the Congressional Progressive Staff Association's letter, it reads as follows:

“Citizens, students, and lawmakers across the country and the world have spoken out against the actions of Mr. Netanyahu in his War on Gaza,” the letter says. “Israelis have been protesting in the streets for months, decrying his failure to negotiate a ceasefire and release of hostages. We hope you will join your fellow Members of Congress in protest at his speech or in refusing to attend it.”

There are some 100 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in the House and Senate, and the majority or even all of them are expected to boycott or possibly protest the speech. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country's largest Muslim civil rights organization, have called on Congressional security officers to refuse Johnson's directive.

In the wake of Johnson's crackdown threat, some pundits have highlighted that he's a big recipient of funds from America's foremost Israeli lobby...

Speaker Mike Johnson on Netanyahu's upcoming visit and potential protests: "We're going to have extra sergeants at arms on the floor... we're going to arrest people if we have to do it," pic.twitter.com/i30looyioN — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) July 19, 2024

It remains an open question whether Netanyahu will meet with President Biden, given especially his Covid diagnosis amid the full-blown White House crisis of his staying the course and running again.

Biden is meanwhile under pressure to show some serious progress in Doha-sponsored peace talks. On Friday there are once again claims that the two sides are at the "goal line" of reaching a deal, but similar headlines have been echoed on and off again for months.

About 120 hostages remains in Hamas and Islamic Jihad (PIJ) captivity, and Netanyahu too has faced immense domestic pressure to achieve a ceasefire deal and gain freedom for the captives.