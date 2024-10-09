'Spliced'? 60 Minutes Under Fire For Deceptively Editing Kamala Harris Interview; Trump Demands Full Release

CBS has come under fire for deceptively editing Kamala Harris' "60 Minutes" interview - replacing her word-salad answer from a pre-interview teaser with a completely different answer in the version that aired.

When asked by host Bill Whitaker why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't listening to the United States, Harris originally replied:

"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

The clip received the standard reaction to Harris feigning intellect:

But in the version that aired, Harris' answer was: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

Watch:

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



The Trump campaign has demanded that the network release the full interview.

"On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media," said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary. "During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala’s idiotic response."

"Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” she asked. “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala’s sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it."

Trump also posted about it on Truth Social, writing "I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought..." Trump suggested that the network helping Harris may have been a "major Campaign Finance Violation," and is a "stain on the reputation of 60 minutes that is not recoverable."

Trump also called for an investigation.

Several have called out the network over the propaganda. Investor Bill Ackman took to X, where he said:

And how could @60Minutes’ manipulation occur without the consent of @KamalaHarris? Let’s not forget she is the Vice President of the United States and she is being asked about our foreign policy in the Middle East and our relationship with the leader of our principal ally in the region. Thinking about this more, the only plausible explanation is that the Vice President herself and/or her administration found that her original answer, which implied that Israel’s actions in the region were a direct result of the Biden/Harris policy, would harm her campaign and would therefore need to be expurgated from the public record. In order to execute such a violation of journalistic ethics, I would expect that CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon and possibly Shari Redstone herself would have had to approve the manipulated video. This is a story worthy of investigative journalism from real journalists. Where are they? Where are the whistleblowers? Or are all of them so ideologically compromised that they are prepared to sacrifice the truth and their integrity in an effort to elect their favored candidate?

Amazing...

This should be the end of 60 Minutes. Literal election interference.



