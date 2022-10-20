White House "Not Going To Comment" After Stacey Abrams Suggests Abortion Is Not A Culture War Issue But An Inflation Issue

Citing Barack Obama's recent comments that Democrats are losing American voters because they are ideological "buzzkills" out of touch with real world concerns, Stacey Abrams like so many leftist candidates is trying to adjust her messaging, but just doesn't know how.

Her solution?

To continue talking about cultural issues that most Americans don't care about but framing the topics in economic terms.

Abrams, most known for her hypocritical election denial of Georgia's 2018 governor's race, claims on MSNBC that abortion is not a culture war issue but an economic issue, and links parenthood to increased poverty.

“But let’s be clear: Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue,” she told MSNBC on Wednesday morning. “You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.”

Abrams added that for women “of childbearing age,” having a child “is absolutely an economic issue.”

Like most leftists, she seems to forget about the existence of birth control, condoms, abstinence and adoption, treating abortion as the only practical measure for avoiding pregnancy.

It should be noted that a year ago Democrats were arguing that illegal immigration was a solution for the inflation crisis because somehow dollar liquidity would be absorbed by the larger population. Now, they claim that LESS people through abortion will solve our economic woes.

This is what they do: Make real crisis situations about themselves and their pet culture war agendas instead of offering legitimate solutions.

Every significant US poll shows that social topics like abortion are at the bottom of the list when it comes to the public radar, with the economic crisis and inflation at the very top. And in every case when it comes to economic issues Democrats lose.

In this latest case, even The White House refuses to back Abrams' delusional comments.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday refused to comment on Abrams’ suggestion that abortion can help alleviate inflation pressures.

President Joe Biden has endorsed Abrams as the Democrats’ Georgia candidate for governor, but Jean-Pierre would not say when asked if the president agrees with Abrams’ stance.

“I did not see her comments on this, so I don’t know the context of this,” Jean-Pierre said at a White House press briefing. “Again, I want to be careful because this is a political debate, and it—it’s related to a midterm, an election. So I—this is—I’m not going to comment on that.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Abrams’ views were “despicable.”

“I can’t believe this needs to be said, but ending a human life is not the solution for inflation,” he wrote on Twitter.