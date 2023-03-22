Starbucks Baristas Strike, "Demand End To Illegal Union-Busting Campaign"

Starbucks Workers United, representing thousands of baristas, tweeted early Wednesday morning that more than 100 Starbucks stores "are striking to demand an end to Starbucks' illegal union-busting campaign."

BREAKING: Workers at over 100+

Starbucks stores across the country are striking to demand an end to Starbucks' illegal union-busting campaign. While the company keeps a metaphorical 'empty chair' for us in the boardroom, we're demanding a real seat at the table! #StarbucksStrike — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) March 22, 2023

Bloomberg reported that the work stoppage involves stores in more than 40 US cities. The union has said Starbucks' anti-union campaign against it violates the company's own commitment to respect its employees' rights.

The fight between the union and Starbucks has intensified, with both parties alleging that the other is not bargaining in good faith.

The union represents about 3% of the coffee chain's 9,300 US stores, though the unionization movement is expanding.

Bloomberg added:

The work stoppage comes one day before Starbucks's annual shareholder meeting, the first for new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who officially took the reins from Howard Schultz this week. Investors including New York City pension funds have put forward a resolution this year urging the company to conduct a labor-rights audit, and Schultz is slated to be grilled by lawmakers at a US Senate committee hearing next week.

The union posted images of unionized baristas striking on Wednesday morning:

Good morning, strike morning! We are out on STRIKE with stores up and down I-71 for fair bargaining, better wages, all our tips, fair scheduling, and more!



Join Cleveland SBWU partners at Crocker Park and/or MayLee! pic.twitter.com/bzQcCszfFX — cleveland starbucks organizers (@ClevelandSBWU) March 22, 2023

Day 2 of the #lausdstrike happens as Starbucks workers across Los Angeles County join workers on strike at over 100 locations nationwide.



From our stores, to our schools, to the state house, and beyond, the California labor movement. Won't. Back. Down! https://t.co/LfiL59CkSa pic.twitter.com/wLiQguP5KV — Fight for $15 LA (@Fightfor15LA) March 22, 2023

Starting the day with the @SBWorkersUnited A.M. #StarbucksStrike crew at 88 E. Broad. Store closed, no scabs! pic.twitter.com/JhLcdVPUKF — Jeremy Baiman (@jeremybaiman) March 22, 2023

Oviedo Mitchell Hammock is ON STRIKE pic.twitter.com/0Nn9M1JTYm — Labor Clay (@BlastOffBlastic) March 22, 2023

It's uncertain whether coffee lovers are closely following the battle between the union and Starbucks. Customers simply desire their daily dose of a vanilla latte, white chocolate mocha, or chai latte -- and nothing more.