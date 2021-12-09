At Least One Starbucks Store In Buffalo Wins Vote To Unionize

Workers at one Starbucks store in snowy Buffalo have succeeded in winning a vote to form a union at the corporate-owned store, making it the first Starbucks with a unionized staff in the US.

The National Labor Relations Board, which is supervising the votes, said Thursday afternoon that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at one of three locations in Buffalo. The board is still counting votes for the last store. Meawhile, a vote at a second store failed, with workers voting 8-12 against unionization. 9 workers at the third Buffalo Starbucks voted against unionizing, while 15 voted in favor, 9 voted against and 7 votes remain disputed. It's unclear when the final tally will be available, and all the tallies still need to be certified by the board.

Assuming the labor board certifies the vote, a process expected to take up to a week, it would be the first for any Starbucks-owned store in the US to unionize. Starbucks has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when it works directly with employees. But workers have complained about a lack of raises and inadequate pay during the pandemic, when Starbucks stores were inundated with complicated custom orders brought on by social media trends.

According to the AP, workers watching the vote count over Zoom on a big screen at a union office in Buffalo erupted into cheers and chants of "Elmwood, Elmwood, Elmwood!" when the results of that location's vote were announced. The workers celebrated by jumping up and down and hugging each other. A twitter account representing Starbucks' nascent unionization effort shared a photo of the workers in a celebratory tweet.

Video of their reaction also made it to twitter thanks to a handful of journalists.

Workers at all three stores began voting by mail last month on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, or remain non-union.

The National Labor Relations Board began counting ballots from workers at all three stores on Thursday. Around 111 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote in the elections.

Per the AP, "Yes" votes at all three locations could accelerate unionization efforts at other Starbucks stores in the US. Already, three more stores in Buffalo and a store in Mesa, Arizona, have filed petitions with the labor board for their own union elections. Those cases are still pending. Workers are petitioning to join a union called Workers United, an offshoot of the SEIU.

This latest unionization battle, which caught the attention of the business press given Starbucks' marketing of itself as a company that puts workers' first, comes just months after workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. voted against unionization. Although it's possible that another vote might be held since the NLRB, which oversaw the vote, has accused Amazon of using illegal tactics to try and sway the vote.

Starbucks insists its 8K company-owned stores in the US function best when it works directly with its employees, whom the company calls its "partners". Many employees in the Buffalo area work at more than one store depending on demand, Starbucks says, and it wants to have the flexibility to move them between stores.

To try and dissuade workers from backing the unionization effort, Starbucks has engaged in a marketing campaign of its own, which culminated with the company sending former CEO Howard Schulz to snowy Buffalo for a town hall meeting with workers. At least one senior executive at the company also traveled to Buffalo where they grabbed a broom and started to help sweeping the floors. The stores were soon inundated with "support managers" from corporate.

Although it wasn't a clean sweep, the fact that at least one of the shops voted to unionize was enough for progressives like Bernie Sanders to declare victory.

AOC, who visited the workers last month, also congratulated the winners.

If there's a loser here, it's likely to be the consumer. Rising coffee prices are already pushing up the cost of a cup o' Joe. But pretty soon, once Starbucks is forced to hike wages even further, it will likely need to raise the price of its menu items to compensate.