State Dept Issued Warning That Americans Left In Afghanistan Will Be "Without Assistance", Then Deleted It

Just when it seemed the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan debacle couldn’t get any worse, The State Department texted a “final message” for Americans stranded in the country Tuesday, alerting them that they would be “without assistance”, but then deleted the warning just minutes later.

The message read, “THIS IS THE FINAL MESSAGE FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS WHO WISH TO DEPART KABUL. American citizens who choose to remain in Afghanistan should be prepared to arrange their departure without assistance from the U.S. government.”

US embassy in Afghanistan today sent out a “final message” for Americans wanting to leave Kabul with government help, per source. Tells them to bring husband or wife and children under 21 only. pic.twitter.com/zCc52MOFGU — Catie Edmondson (@CatieEdmondson) August 24, 2021

It continues the theme of the embassy in Kabul repeatedly telling Americans they are essentially on their own after the Taliban has taken over the country.

NBC News reporter Richard Engel noted that the message was recalled half an hour after it was sent:

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

When the Daily Caller asked the State Department for clarification, they received the following response:

“We sent an email to American citizens earlier that was recalled for technical reasons. We shortly thereafter sent a revised email, and recipients should follow the instructions in that message. For security reasons, we are not going to get into further detail.”

Pathetic.

The latest development comes after the State Department last week penned a letter, which has been signed by multiple other countries (but no Middle Eastern ones), essentially asking the Taliban to be nice to people in Afghanistan.

