Steve Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months For Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and ordered to pay a $6,500 fine for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Prosecutors had sought a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine for contempt of congress. He was released pending appeal, for which his lawyers say they will go all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

"I want to thank all you guys for coming," Bannon said while entering the courthouse on Friday. "Remember this illegitimate regime, their judgment day is on eight November when the Biden administration ends. I want to thank you all for coming."

"And remember, take down the CCP. Thank you."

BANNON: This illegitimate regime, their Judgement Day is on 8 November. When the Biden Administration ends. pic.twitter.com/HB80gfLS9R — ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2022

Bannon, 68, was charged with two counts last November; failure to appear to give testimony, and failure to produce "documents and communications," or "provide a log of any withheld records."

He was held in contempt in October 2021 by a House vote of 229-202, after refusing to comply with the subpoena. In July, a federal jury convicted Bannon of two contempt charges.

While Bannon argued that he could not be compelled to testify over executive privilege, the Biden administration - and federal prosecutors, said he had engaged in a "bad-faith strategy."

"From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee ... he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," reads the a Monday DOJ filing, which adds that "The defendant flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands."

"For his sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress, the Defendant should be sentenced to six months' imprisonment—the top end of the Sentencing Guidelines' range—and fined $200,000—based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office’s routine pre-sentencing financial investigation."

As we noted on Monday, it hasn't gone unnoticed that many notables in the 'protected class' have been held in contempt of Congress - particularly former Obama AG Eric Holder, who refused to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal - with no such treatment.

Henry Kissinger

Janet Reno

Harriet Miers

Joshua Bolton

Eric Holder

Lois Lerner

Bryan Pagliano

Bill Barr

Chad Wolf



All held in contempt of Congress — ShapiroExposed.com (@JackPosobiec) November 12, 2021

If the left wanted to make Bannon into a political martyr, mission accomplished.

To the world my dad is one person, but to me he is the world.



My dad has always stood with me and I will always stand with him.



I repeat, I WILL ALWAYS STAND WITH STEVE BANNON! #istandwithsteve #istandwithstevebannon pic.twitter.com/rhp7lPGGMi — Maureen Bannon (@maureen_bannon) October 21, 2022

I stand with Steve Bannon. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 21, 2022