Stimulus Payments & Rebates To Hit US Bank Accounts Next Month

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Several states are mailing out stimulus checks or tax rebates in September despite near-historic inflation.

Recent data released by the federal government shows that the Consumer Price Index, a key inflation metric, remained relatively elevated at 8.5 percent in July. Although it was down from 9.1 percent in June, the figures represent highs not seen in about four decades.

Alaska

Alaskans can expect payouts of up to $3,200 per person to be deposited into bank accounts on Sept. 20, including a payment of $650 meant to offset higher fuel costs, according to a government announcement last month.

It will be a single payment to all eligible Alaskans whose applications were approved by Sept. 9. People who filed a paper application or requested a paper check will receive it starting around Oct. 3.

“Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs, like food and medicine,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement about the program.

Illinois

In Illinois, the state’s Illinois Family Relief Plan is offering payments for people. Single filers will get $50 and joint filers will receive $100. Families with dependents can get up to $300, according to the state.

Those payments will start being sent on Sept. 12, the state said on its website.

People who qualify have to have been an Illinois resident in 2021 and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 has to be under $400,000 as a joint filer or under $200,000 as a single filer, said the website.

Minnesota

Eligible workers under the Minnesota Frontline Worker Payments program will qualify for stimulus payments worth $750, according to the state.

Frontline workers, according to the state, work in health care, long-term care, emergency services, schools, retail, child care, and public transit. Applications for the payments were open between June 8 and July 22.

Those who applied will get payments starting in September and stopping in October, officials told CBS News.

Indiana

Residents in Indiana can receive tax rebates worth up to $650, according to the state government’s website. Checks were supposed to be sent out in August but were delayed due to a shortage of paper.

“With roughly 50,000 checks printed each day, their office anticipates all 1.7 million refund checks will be mailed by early” October, according to the government site.

Individual taxpayers can get $325 and couples filing jointly will get $650.

Colorado

Colorado residents who filed to have their 2021 tax return by June 30 can get a check of $750 by Sept. 30, according to the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Joint filers will receive up to $1,500, the state said.

Residents will receive a Colorado Cash Back rebate by Sept. 30, 2022, the state website said. Extended filers who have a deadline of Oct. 17 will get their rebate by Jan. 31, 2023.

