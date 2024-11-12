Strategist Carville Blasts Democrats For Their "Goddamn Arrogance And Stupidity"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Old School lefty strategist James Carville is still raking Democrats across the coals for doing everything wrong and becoming an obsolete political force.

In another rant, Carville, the former lead strategist in Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 Presidential campaign, noted “We have no legislative power, we have no executive power, we have no judicial power. So when you’re out of power, you’re an opposition party. And go and tell all the people that are sending you and asking you for money, justify what you did, justify what you did wrong, and tell us what you’re going to do different.”

He continued, “what you’ve done ain’t worth a shit. Get your head around that. And all of the Washington-based Democrats farting around, going to wine and cheese parties, and talking about how misogynistic the race is, get your ass out of Washington, and go work on a 2026 campaign and do penance to make up for your goddamn arrogance and stupidity.”

Oof.

Carville then referenced woke identity politics, which was disastrously embraced by the Democrats, urging “we’re going to say we told you so. We told you this identity shit was disaster. We told you to get out in front of public safety issues. You didn’t.”

He further declared, “we got caught in the grip of the stupid God damn identitarian mission. Defund the police. The entire era of Jackassery.”

Carville also noted how the coup of Biden and the anointment of Harris was a grave error for Democrats.

“We told you to have an open process and demonstrate the magnificent and staggering and deep talent that exists in the modern Democratic Party. You didn’t. We told you to differentiate yourself from Biden. You didn’t,” he urged.

“I hate to be some fucking know-it-all, but all of these things are part of the record,” Carville proclaimed.

Carville also again pointed to Kamala’s awful appearance on The View, where she couldn’t think of a single thing to say when asked what she would do different to Biden.

“We got fucked because on the single money question, the single thing that it boils down to is what would you do different? That was the fattest softest pitch you could possibly get, but you missed it. I mean, you didn’t just miss it. You missed it by four feet,” Carville blasted.

* * *

