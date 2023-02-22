Study Finds People With Higher Cognitive Ability Care More About Free Speech Than Political Correctness

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new study has found that people with higher cognitive ability are less likely to be concerned about political correctness and more likely to support free speech.

“Britain’s elite cultural institutions – the BBC, universities, the national trust – are dominated by the woke. Since smart people tend to get ahead in life, you might assume the woke would have higher intelligence. Not so, according to a new study,” writes Noah Carl.

Researcher Louise Drieghe and colleagues surveyed 300 American adults using the platform Mechanical Turk to measure participants’ cognitive ability by administering a test which involves accurately assigning words to pictures.

Other studies have shown that people’s scores on that test correlate closely with their scores on comprehensive IQ tests like the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale.

Researchers then asked participants to give their answer to statements such as, “Every individual has the unalienable right to express their thoughts freely,” and, “Censorship of speech leaves little room for debate and diverse points of view.”

Participants were also asked to respond to statements such as, “I get mad when I hear someone use politically incorrect language” and “I try to educate people around me about the political meaning of their words.”

The results show that there was “a moderate positive correlation between cognitive ability and support for freedom of speech, and a moderate negative correlation between cognitive ability and concern for political correctness. (The asterisks tell us these results are statistically significant.)”

In other words, the more cognitive ability a person displays, the less likely they are to be woke.

A harsher but somewhat accurate summary would be to say that people who embrace woke political dogmas are more stupid and gullible.

“If the woke are less intelligent, how did they gain so much influence?” asks Carl.

Perhaps they may be less intelligent but intelligent enough to know that wokeism is a creature of the establishment and by cynically embracing it then can get ahead in life at the expense of others.

Another explanation would be that people who are more intelligent are less likely to display intellectual cowardice by caving in to woke dogma and more motivated to actively resist it.

