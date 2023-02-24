print-icon
Study Reveals America's Top 'Dirtiest' Cities Are Run By Democrats

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Feb 24, 2023 - 08:45 PM

A new study revealed Democrat mayors run America's top filthiest cities. None of this should come as a surprise to readers. 

Outdoor company LawnStarter commissioned a survey that analyzed 152 of the largest cities across the US for pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. They found Houston, Texas, secured the number 1 spot for the dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey; San Bernardino, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Jersey City, New Jersey. 

We then dug deeper and found Democratic mayors run the top five dirtiest. 

  • Houston: Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner

  • Newark: Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka

  • San Bernadino: Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran

  • Detroit: Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan

  • Jersey City: Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop

Here are the top ten dirtiest cities:

On the flip side, LawnStarter found Republican Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach ran the cleanest city in the US. 

