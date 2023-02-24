Study Reveals America's Top 'Dirtiest' Cities Are Run By Democrats

A new study revealed Democrat mayors run America's top filthiest cities. None of this should come as a surprise to readers.

Outdoor company LawnStarter commissioned a survey that analyzed 152 of the largest cities across the US for pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. They found Houston, Texas, secured the number 1 spot for the dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey; San Bernardino, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Jersey City, New Jersey.

We then dug deeper and found Democratic mayors run the top five dirtiest.

Houston : Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner

Newark : Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka

San Bernadino : Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran

Detroit : Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan

Jersey City: Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop

Here are the top ten dirtiest cities:

On the flip side, LawnStarter found Republican Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach ran the cleanest city in the US.