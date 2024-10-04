Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Challenge To Mexico's Lawsuit Against US Gun Makers

Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Oct. 4 to hear U.S. gun makers’ appeal in Mexico’s ongoing $10 billion lawsuit against the firearms companies.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Aug. 14, 2024. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

In the lawsuit, Mexico is seeking $10 billion from U.S. gun companies for allegedly flooding that country with firearms. Mexico blames the companies for a violent crime wave, saying their actions benefited criminal cartels.

Although some gun control activists welcome Mexico’s lawsuit, gun rights advocates say it constitutes foreign interference in U.S. affairs and is aimed at crippling the U.S. firearms industry and weakening the Second Amendment protections enjoyed by Americans.

The gun companies say the suit is barred by the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) of 2005, which was enacted to protect the industry from frivolous lawsuits.

The justices granted the petition in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos without comment. No justices dissented.

Smith & Wesson had asked the court to expedite its petition on Aug. 8, the day after a lower court threw out the case against six out of eight gun companies in the lawsuit, which is pending in federal district court in Massachusetts. The decision left gun maker Smith & Wesson and gun wholesaler Interstate Arms remaining as defendants.

The appeal concerns the Jan. 22 decision of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit that allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Circuit Judge William Kayatta wrote that even though the PLCAA limits lawsuits that foreign governments may bring in U.S. courts for harm experienced outside the United States, Mexico could move forward because it made a plausible argument that the companies committed “knowing violations of statutes regulating the sale or marketing of firearms.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.