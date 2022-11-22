Supreme Court Clears Way For House Dems To Obtain Trump's Taxes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain former President Trump's tax return - denying a request to block an order that he surrender his tax returns.

The move by the Supreme Court, which offered no explanation in terms of dissent or even a vote breakdown, follows an urging by the Biden administration to grant Democrats access to the documents.

In a 30-page brief filed Nov. 10, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said that earlier rulings finding House Democrats’ request had legitimate legislative intent were correct, and that the nation’s top court should not diverge from them, the Epoch Times reported earlier this month.

The brief had the stamp of approval a lower court, after US District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, who said the request from House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal served a valid legislative purpose since Neal would use the returns to examine whether new or adjusted legislation would be required by the IRS program that audits presidents.

An appeals court agreed with McFadden - after which Trump lodged an emergency application for a stay to the Supreme Court, which triggered a temporary block on Neal’s panel obtaining the documents.

The move appears to mark the end of the road for Trump's efforts to block a House subpoena for his tax records.