Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In Texas Abortion Case

The US Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over Texas's abortion restrictions, leaving the law in place for now despite dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The court has agreed to an expedited hearing on Nov. 1.

The law, which President Biden called an "assault on women's constitutional rights" last month, bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy - far earlier than the court has previously allowed, according to Bloomberg. It also allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers violating the law - along with anyone who 'aids or abets' a woman who receives an abortion in violation of the law - which can range from doctors to Uber drivers who bring women to clinics, according to the Daily Mail.

Violations are subject to a minimum of $10,000 in damages per banned abortion, to be paid out to the first person to prevail in a lawsuit over the procedure.

"The most precious freedom is life itself. Texas passed a law that ensures that the life of every child with a heartbeat will be spared from the ravages of abortion," Abbott Press Secretary Renae Eze told the Daily Mail. "Unfortunately, President Biden and his Administration are more interested in changing the national narrative from their disastrous Afghanistan evacuation and reckless open border policies instead of protecting the innocent unborn."

TX Gov. Greg Abbott

"We are confident that the courts will uphold and protect that right to life."

The decision to leave the law intact for now is perhaps the biggest clue as to how the court will eventually rule - as it upholds a decision by a federal appeals court in New Orleans from last week, which itself held a lower court judge's ruling intact.

Prior to that, the Texas abortion ban was temporarily suspended by an Obama appointee earlier this month - which Texas quickly appealed, and won.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley provided more color last month, noting that "Future abortion rights do not run through Texas or Congress. Challenges to the Texas law will take months. But the most immediate threat to Roe is already on the docket."

When Texas was enacting its law in May, the Supreme Court accepted a Mississippi case with a fundamental challenge in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case was accepted for one unambiguous question: “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” That case will allow the court a direct, clear case to reconsider the basis for abortion. The final decision in Dobbs will likely long precede any final decision on Texas’s law.

According to pro-life groujp Susan B. Anthony list, "Pro-abortion Democrats led by Joe Biden are losing hearts and minds across America, so they run to the courts to try to impose their extreme agenda of abortion on demand up to birth. Since the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect, it has saved more than 6,000 babies with beating hearts."

"The Supreme Court has already rejected one bid to block this life-saving law, and we hope that in the upcoming Dobbs late abortion case it will afford all states the right to protect unborn children and their mothers."