Supreme Court Orders 'Ghost Gun' Makers To Comply With Biden's Rule 

On Monday evening, the Supreme Court directed two "ghost gun" manufacturers, BlackHawk Manufacturing Group and Defense Distributed, to comply with a Biden administration rule that mandates the serialization of unfinished gun parts, like a lower receiver for an AR-15 or the frame of a handgun.

SUPREME COURT BOLSTERS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION `GHOST GUN' RULE

"The justices, without any public dissents, granted a request from the administration, which said two lower courts had "effectively countermanded" an Aug. 8 Supreme Court order that allowed the regulations for the time being," according to Bloomberg.

After the Supreme Court's first ruling on Aug. 8, Judge Reed O'Connor of the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Texas permitted both manufacturers to sell ghost gun kits. The court asserted that the justices had left open the option of any relief for individual businesses.

The regulation does not ban ghost gun kits. Instead, manufacturers and sellers must obtain licenses, serialize each kit, and require background checks.

Biden administration alleges that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives's ghost gun rule will counter the flood of untraceable firearms pouring into cities.

The rule will be effective while the administration appeals the judge's ruling to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans - and potentially the Supreme Court.

However, Defense Distributed saw this day coming and pivoted from 80% frames and receivers to 0% kits (read: here & here).

That means DD's Ghost Gunner 3, a 3-axis CNC machine, can take a metal block and create a lower receiver or frame.

DD is years ahead of Biden's rogue ATF. The recent Supreme Court decision shows the government's discomfort with at-home gun kits, which have been available for many years.