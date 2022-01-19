Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request To Block Release Of Jan 6 Records

With only Justice Clarence Thomas publicly dissenting, the US Supreme Court ruled against former President Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims of executive privilege and refused to stop the National Archives from turning over four tranches of Trump presidential records to the January 6 Committee

The National Archives can now turn over about 800 pages of material, including visitor and call logs, emails, draft speeches and handwritten notes.

The order gives a major legal and political victory to the House select committee and its Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, as Democrat seek to make a Trump run in 2024 impossible.

Trump was seeking to override President Joe Biden’s decision to waive executive privilege over the documents. A federal appeals court said Biden’s stance and Congress’s need for the documents combined to outweigh Trump’s claims.

In his pleading, Trump said SCOTUS needed to clarify the rights of ex-presidents to invoke executive privilege, but SCOTUS declined to do so, saying the lower court made clear that Trump's EP claim would have failed "even if he were still president."

The full ruling is below (pdf link).

21a272_9p6b by Zerohedge on Scribd