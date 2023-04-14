Supreme Court Temporarily Pauses Restrictions On Abortion Pill

The Supreme Court has temporarily paused a suspension of the FDA's approval on the abortion pill, mifepristone, after Justice Samuel Alito issued a five-day administrative stay in order to give the high court time to consider a longer delay.

The stay, which expires next Wednesday, April 19, comes one day after the Biden DOJ asked the Supreme Court to protect the availability of the abortion pill, after the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals blocked doctors from prescribing the pill after the seventh week of pregnancy.

