A SWAT Team Destroyed Their Home, Now This Family Is Going To The Supreme Court

Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Vicki Baker was ready to close the sale of her house in McKinney, Texas, in July four years ago. She and her new husband were settling into a new home in Montana. Her daughter, Deanna Cook, lived in the McKinney house pending the sale closing.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Courtesy Deanna Cook, Michael Clements/The Epoch Times, Courtesy Institute for Justice, Courtesy Deanna Cook

She said the future seemed as bright and boundless as the view from her Montana mountaintop home.

On July 25, 2020, the sale was canceled, the house had more than $50,000 in damage courtesy of the McKinney Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, and a fugitive was lying dead in what had been Baker’s master bedroom.

Baker, and the public interest law firm, Institute for Justice, have petitioned the U.S Supreme Court to hear Baker’s claim that the damage constitutes a taking under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. As such, the city would be obligated to provide Baker just compensation for the damage.

The city of McKinney denies it owes Baker anything because the police were legally exercising their power while responding to an emergency. McKinney appears to have legal precedence on its side.

“Our appellate counsel will be responding in opposition to Ms. Baker’s request to the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of her case,” Denise Lessard, McKinney’s Senior Media & Public Relations Manager, wrote in an email to The Epoch Times.

However, Jeffrey Redfern of the public interest law firm Institute for Justice, who is representing Baker, says the lower courts got it wrong. He said those courts claim to have found exceptions to the Takings Clause where none are listed.

He pointed out that when the Fifth Amendment was written, the United States had no professional law enforcement agencies.

“So I think the idea that, you know, James Madison, when he was drafting this would have thought that there was an unwritten sort of secret exception for a type of government officer, that he couldn’t have even imagined yet, is pretty far out there,” he told The Epoch Times.

He said the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that the Constitution requires payment for property damage under the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause.

The Takings Clause states, “No person shall be ... deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

In its petition, the Institute for Justice stated that such compensation should be considered an expense of providing public safety.

“As a society, we pay for police salaries, training, equipment, and the cost of running a criminal justice system. We should also pay for the damage that the police must sometimes inflict on innocent property owners,” Institute for Justice’s petition said.

Vicki Baker looks through the almost $60,000 in receipts for repairs she had to make to her house after the 2020 raid by the McKinney Police SWAT team. Michael Clements/The Epoch Times

Redfern said the raid on Baker’s property was just as much a taking as if the city had demolished the house to make way for a road. This concept, he said, has been enshrined in Supreme Court decisions as far back as 1871.

“The U.S. Supreme Court recognized in a pretty famous case involving the building of a dam that when the government destroys private property physically, that’s also a taking,” Redfern said.

Baker said her ordeal began when her phone rang on that Saturday afternoon in 2020. She was in Montana when her daughter, Cook, called to tell her that a SWAT team had surrounded the McKinney house.

Baker’s former part-time handyman, Wesley Little, had barricaded himself in the home with a 15-year-old girl. Cook relayed the seriousness of the situation to her mother with an ominous statement.

“She said, ‘Mom, you don’t know how bad this man is,’” Baker told The Epoch Times.

Little released the teen, who told police he was armed and in no mood to surrender. Little told police negotiators the same thing. Eventually, the SWAT team decided to go in after the fugitive.

Before it was over, windows were broken, the garage door was smashed in, and everything in the house—walls, floors, and furniture—was saturated with tear gas.

Little kept his promise not to be taken alive by shooting himself in Baker’s bedroom.

“On my beautiful, beautiful, beautiful bed,” she said.

Baker is not the only Institute for Justice client left holding the bag after a SWAT team raid, Redfern said.

Carlos Pena has owned and operated NoHo Printing and Graphic Design for more than 30 years. On Aug. 3, 2022, he was in the North Hollywood, California, shop he had leased for 13 years when he was confronted by a man running from U.S. Marshals, court records state.

Carlos Pena shows some of the damage done to his business by a Los Angeles SWAT team. Courtesy Institute for Justice

The fugitive knocked him to the ground and then ran into the shop. Stunned, Pena got up as the Marshals ordered him away from the building, court records state.

“I didn’t realize exactly what was going on,” Pena told The Epoch Times. “I was out of it because you never think that this is going to happen to you.”

The Los Angeles police SWAT team was called to assist. The team raided the business using tactics similar to those used in McKinney.

Pena said when it was over his business had holes in the ceiling and walls. There were footprints on some of his equipment, and boxes of supplies were torn open, exposing the contents to tear gas that flooded the building. In court, he claimed $60,000 in damage.

“I saw all the work of my life thrown away,” Pena said.

The fugitive escaped, court records state.

Pena and Baker each contacted their respective insurance companies and city officials for help with repair and cleanup costs.

Baker’s home insurance provider, whom she says was very sympathetic, said there was little she could do other than pay for cleaning up the blood from Little’s suicide. Most homeowner policies don’t cover damage sustained through government action.

The city’s insurance carrier, the Texas Municipal League, sent an Aug. 20, 2020, letter advising that neither the city nor any of its employees were responsible for the damage.

“The officers have immunity while in the scope and course of their job duties. For this reason, we must respectfully deny this claim in its entirety,” Yvonne Cantu, a claims specialist for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, wrote in the letter.

